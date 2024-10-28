Perfection at 8-0 For Shore Football

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Attitudes, philosophy, dedication, coaches, players and parents are the major components of the winning formula for Don Klein and the Shore Regional High School varsity football program. Klein, who is in his first year as head coach of the Blue Devils, led his team to a perfect 8-0 regular season record.

The last regular season game was played on October 25, where Shore Regional hosted the Blue Bishops of Asbury Park in a Shore Conference D North divisional contest. It started off with Enzo Cagliostro, junior at Shore, taking the opening kickoff from his own 20 to the Asbury Park five-yard line. Two plays later, Shore Regional had a seven-point lead with 11:06 to play in that opening quarter.

Asbury Park, which has tremendous speed, went from their own 40 to the Shore three-yard line on one run. Next play, their quarterback dove in for the score. However, they missed the extra point and were down 7-6, and that is how the first 12 minutes ended.

With 9:45 left in the first half, Asbury Park jumped out to a 12-7 lead after another big run. The Blue Bishops attempted a two-point conversion and failed, but, that was the last time Asbury Park would be in the end zone while on offense.

Shore Regional, never lost their focus or their discipline, as they scored 32 unanswered points and won the game 39-12. With that victory, the Blue Devils won their divisional

title with a perfect 8-0 record. Josh Moeller, senior quarterback, completed 8 of 13 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, Moeller has completed 63 of 90 passes for 976 yards, 11 touchdowns and only one interception. Shore hasn’t thrown the ball for nearly 1,000 yards in years.

On the ground, Cole Torres, sophomore, had six carries for 39 yards and one touchdown. On the season he had 66 rushes for 601 total yards and seven touchdowns. Brendan O’Brien, senior, had seven carries for 12 yards and a score. On the year, he has 92 touches for 503 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The receiving group for the Blue Devils had another great night. Cagliastro had four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. For his season, he has 16 catches for 190 yards. Vinny Sasso, junior, had one catch for 29 yards. Jack Madalone, junior, also had one reception for 22 yards. Braeden O’Brien, senior, had one catch for 14 yards. Braeden Farmer, senior, on the season has 13 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Another big strength this season for the Blue Devils was John Mazzacco, junior. Besides being a running back and linebacker, he had the job of kicking. This season, before the Asbury Park game, he made three of four field goals with the longest at 32 yards. He was also 29 of 34 in extra point kicks.

At the conclusion of the regular season, Shore is the sixth highest-scoring team in the Shore Conference with 287 points. The Blue Devils have only allowed 54 points to be scored on them all season. Only one team in the conference, Toms River North, has allowed fewer points 39.

With the regular season now in the books, the Blue Devils are now the second seed in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 bracket. They will host seventh seed New Egypt on November 1st. These two teams have already faced each other season. Back on October 4, the Blue Devils shutout New Egypt 32-0.

The winner of the Shore vs New Egypt game will face the winner of Middlesex, third seed, who is playing sixth seed Woodbury.

The top half the bracket has top seed Woodstown facing eighth seed KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. The other quarterfinal game has fifth seed Pennsville playing fourth seed Burlington City.

The last undefeated season for Shore Regional occurred in 2015. They went 12-0 winning the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 title beating Palmyray 56-28.

