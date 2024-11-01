Pallone Delivers $54.9 Million Federal Boost for Zero-Emission Ferry Project, Driving Cleaner Transit Solutions for Highlands and Central New Jersey

Major Investment Made Possible Through Historic Inflation Reduction Act Championed by Pallone

Highlands, NJ – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. has announced a major win for central New Jersey with $54.9 million in federal funding from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Ports Program to advance zero-emission high-speed ferries through Seastreak, LLC. This award will support the deployment of zero-emission ferries and essential charging infrastructure, aimed at cutting dangerous pollution and easing travel between New Jersey and Manhattan. Pallone, who helped author the Inflation Reduction Act as the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, championed Seastreak’s proposal as a model for clean, efficient transit in coastal communities.

“Bringing these federal dollars back to New Jersey means cleaner air, less traffic on our busiest routes, and a long-term boost for communities like Highlands,” said Pallone. “This project is about more than cutting dangerous pollution; it’s about strengthening our local economy and supporting sustainable transit solutions that benefit residents and businesses alike. Projects like this put New Jersey on the cutting edge of homegrown, clean energy.”

Headquartered in Atlantic Highlands, Seastreak operates a vital ferry service for thousands of central New Jerseyans daily. This funding allows the company to take a critical first step in its fleet overhaul, advancing zero-emission technology and setting a national example in coastal air quality improvement. The project also includes workforce development initiatives, such as training partnerships with local schools and industry groups.

“Seastreak is committed to being the one of the most environmentally friendly passenger ferry operators in the country,” said James D. Barker, Seastreak Vice President. “High-speed electric ferry technology is a new and quickly evolving space. With this grant, we are excited to contribute to a new frontier in maritime technology while continuing our efforts to improve air quality within the communities we serve. We’re grateful for Congressman Pallone’s work in Congress to make this project possible.”

Additionally, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) will receive $344 million to expand zero-emission equipment across port operations. Programs like the ZE Equipment for Ports (ZEEP) Voucher Incentive Program and Green Drayage Accelerator (GDA) will help replace polluting cargo vehicles and install new charging stations to reduce harmful port emissions affecting neighboring communities.

EPA announced the selection of 55 applicants across 27 states and territories to receive nearly $3 billion nationwide through EPA’s Clean Ports Program.

“Our nation’s ports are critical to creating opportunity here in America, offering good-paying jobs, moving goods, and powering our economy,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Today’s historic $3 billion investment builds on President Biden’s vision of growing our economy while ensuring America leads in globally competitive solutions of the future. Delivering cleaner technologies and resources to U.S. ports will slash harmful air and climate pollution while protecting people who work in and live nearby ports communities.”

The EPA’s Clean Ports Program, funded by the Inflation Reduction Act, reduces climate pollution from our nation’s ports. It aims to cut harmful diesel pollution, including criteria pollutants, greenhouse gases, and air toxics, both at ports and in near-port communities by funding transformative infrastructure deployment and air quality planning. The EPA will work closely with Seastreak and PANYNJ to finalize agreements, ensuring these projects fulfill their commitment to cleaner, healthier communities across the New Jersey region.