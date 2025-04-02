Blue Devils down Spartans 18-8 in five innings

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The last day of March was the second softball game of the season for host Ocean Township and the visiting Blue Devils of Shore Regional. It was an explosive offensive performance for both squads, but in the end, Shore put together 18 runs in five innings and only allowed the Spartans eight.

Taking the circle for the Spartans was Colleen Zdan, a freshman. She pitched all five innings for Ocean giving up a total of 20 hits, two walks, one strikeout and one hit batter. As a batter, she went one for three and scored a run.

Shore Regional had junior Dylann Lawrence throwing from the circle. She also pitched all five innings giving up 10 hits, walked three and had four strikeouts. At the plate she went two for five with both being singles.

The first inning was scoreless, then Shore exploded for five runs in the top of the second. “I have to say, this is the best hitting team we have had here at Shore top to bottom since I have been part of the program, and I started back in 2010,” said David Porta, head coach at Shore.

Porta made a few adjustments with returning players this season. Ayden Kampf, sophomore, moved from second base to short stop as Ali Minner, freshman is playing second. They also have a new player at first with sophomore Mary Hennelly. Daniele Radisch, junior, returns at third and Peyton Waterman, sophomore, returns for her second season behind the plate. “The strength of our defense lies in our outfield. If the ball is in the air to the grass, it is almost always chased down and scooped up by Olivia DeFonce, Angela Christopher and Kelsey Orth,” added Porta.

In the top of the third inning the Blue Devils added two additional runs. “It was a fun game. We went up 7-0 after the top of the third inning, but then we gave up eight runs in the bottom of that inning,” said Porta.

The star of the third inning for Ocean Township was senior Jillian Scotto. She smacked a grand slam homerun over the centerfield fence. Also having a big impact for the Spartans was senior Cassandra Foley. She is the skipper behind the plate and is constantly giving her teammates praise and support. Foley smacked a triple in the game, finishing two for three with one run. Senior Madelyn Ribon also went two for three with a double. Sophomore Nathalie Staten went two for four at the plate and scored twice.

Porta stated that the Blue Devil bats didn’t go silent after giving up eight runs in one inning. “Our bats are where our team strength lies. We are a diesel powered offensive machine when we get going,” said Porta. DeFonce, junior, and Christopher a senior, are both coming off All-Division and All-Shore seasons last year. “They are the total package, between bat speed and power, speed on the bases, and overall athleticism.”

Christopher is one shy of 100 career hits as a Blue Devil. She has committed to playing at Mount Saint Mary next year. Also looking to get to elite mark is DeFonce who has 71 hits.

Kampf is the big bat on the Devils. As a freshman last year she led the team with 30 hits and nine homeruns. “She is a threat every time she steps into the batter’s box,” said Porta. Ocean found that out as Kampf smack a solo homerun in the fourth inning.

Porta also praised Morgan Shaftel, senior, as the power hitter in the middle of the Blue Devils lineup. “We also have some sophomores off to a red hot starts. Catcher Peyton Waterman, right fielder Kelsey Orth, and first baseman Mary Hennelly are a combined 17-23 for a .739 BA over the first two games with 10 runs and eight RBI between the three of them,” Porta said.

According to Porta, this might be the most complete team that Shore has had in years. They are in a new Shore Conference division this season, C-North, and their immediate goal is not only to compete but win the division. “We are also looking to qualify for the Shore Conference Tournament for the first time since 2009,” added Porta.

Currently in the C-North, Shore is on top at 2-0, as they beat Point Beach 8-5 to open the season. They are followed by Rumson-Fair Haven, Manalapan, St. Rose, Henry Hudson, Keansburg and Ocean Township. The Blue Devils will host Keansburg on April 2, and Christopher should surpass 100 career hits.

