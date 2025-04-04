Record-Setting Day For The Lady Blue Devils; Christopher Gets 100 Career Hits, Lawrence Pitches a Perfect Game

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The afternoon of April 2, had a temperature of 46 degrees with a strong chilly wind blowing. But in West Long Branch on the softball field at Shore Regional High School, the lady Blue Devils were red hot as they shut out the Titans of Keansburg 17-0 in five innings.

It was also a record-setting afternoon, as senior Angela Christopher, who has played varsity softball for all four years at Shore, recorded her 100th career hit. “That was a big weight off her shoulders. Knowing she was just one hit away, every time she’s at bat the pressure gets heavier,” said David Porta, head coach at Shore.

Christopher is the leadoff hitter for the Blue Devils. Her first at bat during the bottom of the first inning she crushed a shot to the outfield, but the Keansburg player was able to just get her glove on the ball. It was a triple, but Porta said the shot didn’t count as it was on an error. “I know that Angela wants a clean hit to reach that 100 mark, and this at bat wasn’t it,” Porta said.

Her next at bat resulted in a pop up out, and then her third at bat she reached first on another error. You could tell she was frustrated and with teammates and fans cheering her at every at bat. It didn’t appear as if she would get another chance as Shore was up 15-0 and NJSIAA rules say that when a team has that much of a lead, the game is stopped after three innings.

Keansberg decided they wanted to continue playing, and the game continued allowing Christopher one more at bat in the fourth inning. This time she ripped a shot over third base for a double and earned her place in the Blue Devils record book.

Shore had three players all smacking home runs in the victory. Olivia DeFonce, junior, hit a solo homer and now has 76 career hits on track for the next member of the 100 hit club. Also hitting a homer was sophomore Payton Waterman. “This was her first homerun on varsity and it was a three run bomb to center,” said Porta.

Another sophomore had a strong showing at the plate. Ayden Kampf, who as a freshman had 30 hits, 41 RBI, 11 singles, nine doubles, one triple and nine homers. In her third game of the 2025 season, Kampf already has two homeruns. “Ayden does what Ayden does, and she hit a grand slam deep to center for her 11th career homerun,” added Porta.

Defensively the Blue Devils hardly had to work as junior Dylann Lawrence quietly pitched a perfect game. “She struck out 11 batters and did not allow a single base runner,” said Porta. Lawrence faced 15 Titans and didn’t walk a single player. “A big part of the defensive effort was our third baseman, Daniel Radisch, who made a huge full stride catch down the line. Our second baseman, Raegan Cagliostro also made two big plays for us. It was Raegan’s first ever varsity start and she absolutely showed she belongs out there with her defensive play.”

Porta said that the Blue Devils are off to a great start. “We are 3-0 for the first time in who knows how long with high aspirations for the season,” said Porta. In those three wins the Blue Devils have scored an impressive 43 runs and only allowed 13.

Shore will travel to Raritan on Friday, April 4, for a non-divisional match-up with the Rockets of Raritan, who play in the B North division. The Devils are currently on top in the C North of the Shore Conference.

Please visit www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports for additional photos and check us out on Instagram at @Link_News