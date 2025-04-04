Amerigo Vespucci Society Celebrates 150th Anniversary

By Roberto Ferragina

On Saturday, March 29th, the Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS)

held their 150th Anniversary Gala at Eagle Oaks Country Club in Farmingdale, New Jersey. The organization is the oldest Italian-American Mutual Aid Society in the United States, founded in 1875 and incorporated in 1895. The AVS hosted approximately 450 guests who traveled from various areas in Mid-Atlantic to attend the event.

The Gala began with an introduction from AVS President, Mr. Joseph Mossa, who provided a brief history of the society with a description of the discrimination and anti-Italianism that began during the period of large-scale Italian immigration during the late 19th century. The seven founders, who originated from the southern Italian region of Calabria, believed it was a necessity to establish the society, which provided a place where Italian immigrants in the Greater Long Branch area could safely congregate and speak their language. The society provided assistance to its members and their family members. Today the organization continues to function as a Mutual Aid Society and also operates as a 501c3 providing assistance to local community groups and educational scholarships to high school seniors.

The event continued as AVS member and former Man-of-the-Year Carlo Brancato (USMCR) entered with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Color Guard to lead the guests in the U.S. flag salute followed by the Italian and American national anthems. AVS member and Society Pastor, Monsignor Sam Sirianni from the Diocese of Trenton provided the invocation. As guests began to enjoy their multi course meal, which included a pasta dish compliments of Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone and Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, the Joe Baracata Band entertained the guests with live music.

Six individuals from Central New Jersey were honored by the organization at the event. New Jersey Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. was presented the Public Service Award by AVS member, and former Man-of-the-Year recipient, Mayor John Pallone of the City of Long Branch. Mayor Pallone referred to the Assemblywoman as, “an individual who has inspired many people, especially those who are often marginalized. She is a trailblazer and an individual who has done much for the community.” Assemblywoman Peterpaul played a critical role in creating and promoting anti-bullying legislation in the New Jersey state legislature. She is a former Municipal Judge for the Cities of Long Branch and Asbury Park. Upon accepting her award, Peterpaul recounted the warm and large Italian family gatherings from her childhood which included abundance of delicious and authentic dishes. She reminded the guests that while her surname does not sound Italian, the original name was actually Pietropaolo.

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, Esq. was presented the Public Service Award by AVS member and former Man-of-the-Year recipient Monmouth County Commission Director Thomas A. Arnone. Mr. Arnone referred to the Clerk as, “a person who has implemented and led many new initiatives and created programs for the residents of Monmouth County, while expanding the services of the County Clerk’s Office. She is extremely proud of her Italian heritage and is a co-sponsor of the Italian flag-raising for Italian Heritage month in her hometown of Ocean Township, New Jersey.” In addition, Clerk Hanlon created and implemented the “Honoring Our Heroes” discount program for veterans and Gold Star family members. Upon receiving her award, the Clerk mentioned the immense pride she has in her New York Italian roots which instilled in her a strong work ethic, the importance of family unity, and the reward of giving back to the community.

Mr. Cosmo Scardino , an AVS member, was presented the Business Proprietor Award by AVS President and former Man-of-the-Year recipient Mr. Joseph Mossa. Upon receiving the award Mr. Scardino explained his humble journey. Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, Mr. Scardino was raised by his parents who emigrated from the small town of Patti which is located in the province of Messina in Sicily. He later married the love of his life Linda Rinaldi and together raised a family. In 1980 they took a leap of faith and purchased Breakers, an upscale oceanfront hotel, restaurant, and banquet facility, in the predominantly affluent Irish-American Borough of Spring lake, New Jersey. The area, known as the “Irish Riviera” embraced Mr. Scardino and his family’s hard work ethic. Today, Breakers is an iconic and thriving family run business. Mr. Scardino is also the businessman who purchased and revitalized the nostalgic potato chip and snack food brand Charles Chips which can be found in many parts of the United States.

Sister Elizabeth Seton Dalessio, MPF, Ed.D from The Religious Teachers Filippini Order (founded in Italy in 1962) received the Mother Cabrini Award for her years of service as a parochial teacher and her lifelong achievements. She was presented her award by the event Master of Ceremony, AVS member and former Man-of-the-Year recipient Mr. Roberto Ferragina. Upon presenting the award, Mr. Ferragina explained that Sister Elizabeth had taught him when he was a youth. He remembered the discipline, leadership, and expectation of always contributing one hundred percent and doing your best, and the love of God and prayer that was instilled in him and all the students that Sister Elizabeth taught. Upon receiving the award, Sister Elizabeth recounted fond memories of growing up in an Italian neighborhood in the Hoboken area and years later teaching in the predominantly Italian Parish of Holy Trinity in the City of Long Branch. She referred to that period of time as, “a special moment in time” where the surrounding parish community consisted predominantly of Italian owned small businesses, where everyone knew each other in the community and assisted one another. For example, she recounted when she needed a habit repaired. She dropped it off locally at ‘Ralph’s Tailor Shop’, owned and operated by the late Rafaelle Ciambrone, a native of Calabria Italy. Upon returning she found that he had made her, by hand, a new habit, and insisted on zero compensation. Sister Elizabeth is currently serving as Principal of Saint Jerome School in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

Dr. Richard Neibart, M.D. was presented with the Medical Professional Award by AVS member and former Man-of-the-Year recipient Mr. Joseph Valentino. Upon presenting the award, Mr. Valentino explained that while Dr. Neibart is not Italian, he embodies everything the society stands for. The two gentlemen’s friendship occurred through happenstance many years ago while at a diner. They are both avid New York Yankee fans and began attending games together. Their friendship led to an introduction to several members of the AVS. Since that time Dr. Neibart has attended many events, dinners, and social gatherings with society members. Many in the organization consider him a dear friend and have even traveled with him to Italy. Dr. Neibart is President and Managing Partner of Mid Atlantic Surgical Associates. For the past twenty-five years he has been Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, the second largest cardiac center in the state. He serves as Medical Director for Cardiac Care Transformation Services for the Hackensack Meridian Health System.

The evening concluded with the annual AVS Man-Of-The-Year Award. The award was presented by the Master of Ceremonies (MC) Mr. Roberto Ferragina to AVS Board Member Mr. Joseph Sirianni. The MC explained that Mr. Sirianni was receiving the award for two reasons, his deep connection to his Italian roots and his extensive commitment to community service. He continued, “Joe’s family originated from the small mountainside Calabrian town of San Pietro Apostolo (St Peter the Apostle). It is a very small village town in the province of Catanzaro with approximately 1500 people”. He continued, “The people in Calabria are of strong stock. They are hardworking, dedicated to their families, and to their communities. Joe is no different. He finds the time for family, for his Catholic faith, and is dedicated to volunteerism”. Mr. Sirianni has spent many years involved and active with the Knights of Columbus, The Long Branch Fire Department, the Elberon First Aid, Christ The King Parish Holy Name Society, The Figli Di Colombo Club, and the Amerigo Vespucci Society, to name a few.

At the AVS Mr. Sirianni currently serves as Financial Secretary and was a three term past president. His culinary background as a trained Chef has earned him the permanent title as Society Chef as he generously prepares most of the society meals. The MC described him as an individual that is, “not afraid to take initiative or to lead”. For example, he started a Sunday social group at the Society several years ago where members meet and spend time playing Italian cards, drinking a little vino or espresso, and spending quality time with each other. Upon receiving the award, Mr. Sirianni explained that while his love of community service and engagement is significant his family and his grandchildren are of most importance to him, followed by his love of his Italian ethnicity, heritage, and culture, and his love of the Amerigo Vespucci Society.

There was no shortage of VIPs as the room was filled with elected officials, representatives from local, regional, and national Italian American organizations and local community leaders. This included New Jersey Assemblywomen Luanne Peterpaul and Dr Margie Donlon, AVS member and Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone, County Deputy Commissioner Sue Kiley, AVS Members and County Commissioners Nick DiRocco and Ross Licitra, County Commissioner Erik Anderson, County Sheriff Shaun Golden, County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, AVS member and County Fire Marshall Fred Migliaccio, Long Branch City Mayor John Pallone, Long Branch Council President Mario Vieira, Long Branch Council Members Rose Widdis, Glenn Rassas, and Dr. Anita Voogt, West Long Branch Borough Mayor Janet Tucci, AVS Board Member and Ocean Township Councilman Rob Acerra, and Atlantic Highlands Borough Councilman Vito Colasurdo. In attendance from the judiciary were U.S. Federal Magistrate Judge ToniAnne Bongiovanni, AVS Member and New Jersey Superior Court Judge Albert Rescinio, and AVS Member and Municipal Judge Michael Celli, Jr.

Dignitaries from the religious community included AVS member Monsignor Sam Sirianni from the Diocese of Trenton, Fathers Anthony Sirianni and Joseph M. Kubiak from the Diocese of Metuchen, Father James Dowds from the San Alfonso Retreat House, Co-Presidents of Saint Jerome School Martinique Costa and Jeffrey Greco, and several representatives from the Religious Teachers Filippini including Provincial Superior Sister Patricia Pompa, Councilor Sister Betty Jean Tackas, and Provincial Councilor Sister Laura Bezila. In addition, AVS member Deacon Joseph Richichi from Christ the King (Italian) Parish attended, including Knights of Columbus District Deputy John Hendrick and Knights of Columbus Council #335 Grand Knight and AVS Member Anthony Fabiano.

In attendance from the Greater Italian American Community were UNICO National President Mr. Anthony Bengivega and their National Executive Committee, former Executive Director of the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF) in Washington DC, Mr. John Marino, Italian Heritage Commission of New Jersey (IHCNJ) Chairman Vincent Maione and Executive Director Margaret Fontana, Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean (IAATO) Vice President and AVS Member Frank Crupi, Esq., Italian American Memorial Association (IAMA) of Long Branch President and AVS Member Peter DiNardo, and Figli Di Colombo Social Club President and AVS Member John Nastasi.

Included from the Greater Central New Jersey Community were RWJ Barnabas Monmouth Medical Center President & CEO Eric Carney and Director of Community & Government Relations Maria Caputo, Hackensack Meridian Senior Vice President of Community Outreach & Engagement Laura Frank, Long Branch City PBA Local #10 President Detective Corporal Christopher Gant, Long Branch City Board of Education President Violeta Peters, and Long Branch Free Public Library Director Tonya Garcia.

The AVS is located on Willow Avenue in Long Branch New Jersey and is still very active in combating pervasive negative stereotyping and defamation of Italian Americans in the media and promoting the extraordinary history and accomplishments of Italians and Italian-Americans. They also promote the admiration, general appreciation and love of Italy, its culture, society, arts and people. The AVS joins other local and national organizations in promoting Italophilia and combating anti-Italianism.