Five Spartans sign letters of national intent

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

On November 13, five senior scholar athletes from Ocean Township High School signed their binding National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic careers for a school that is part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Alexandria Foley, varsity soccer player who will attend Drew University.

“I play soccer and my position is center back. I have been on varsity team all four years,” said Foley. Many athletes are superstitious or have certain rituals. Picking a uniform number is usually something that is very personal. “I chose number 14, because it doubled my lucky club number 7. I am superstitious, I have to use two hair ties in my hair every game and I listen to country music, usually Luke Combs.”

When asked what her favorite memory was during her four years at Ocean, the answer was something that took place this season. “Beating Marlboro in penalty kicks to advance to the Shore Conference quarterfinals,” said Foley.

As far as a memory that was not so favorable, it was losing the Mya Cup when she was a freshman. “Even though we are supporting a good

cause, not winning that year was disappointing.”

As for personal accomplishments in soccer, Foley was named one of the team’s captains this past season. She was selected for Second Team A-Central in 2024, Third Team All-Monmouth in 2023, First Team B North in 2023 and was also a team captain as a junior. In 2022, she was named to the Second Team B North.

Elite athletes don’t just play the sport during the competitive season. Foley is also part of the Cedar Star Monmouth soccer team outside of Ocean Township High School.

Drew University is where Foley decided to continue her soccer career. “I picked Drew University because of its academic and athletic programs as well as its location,” added Foley. Currently she is undecided in her course of study. But she will be a defender for the Rangers next season.

Foley Fun Facts:

Favorite color: Blue

Favorite food: Pasta

Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls

Favorite movie: The Blind Side

Favorite song: Where the Wild Things Are by Like Combs

Jillian Scotto, varsity softball player who will be attending Kean University

Scotto has played softball for the Spartans all four years of her high school career. Her position is in the outfield. “I wear number 44, and I chose this number because when I started travel soccer at a young age, my favorite number, 4, was taken. So, I decided to double the numbers, and it has stuck with me ever since,” said Scotto.

“I am superstitious in some aspects. When I play well in a game, I use the same hair tie the next time I play,” added Scotto. She also listens to house music to get herself excited for softball games.

She has two favorite memories in regard to softball. “For school softball, my favorite memory was playing with my sister Ava for two years. This opportunity was a true honor. I played a sport I love with my biggest supporter,” said Scotto. The other memory involved travel softball, where she went to Colorado with her sister and mom for a tournament. “My least favorite memory, was more of a bittersweet memory. It was my sister’s senior night. I was so happy she was moving on to college, but I was sad that I wasn’t going to be playing with her anymore. Playing with Ava, was such a wonderful experience for me.”

Her personal accomplishments in high school softball include being named to the All Division B North Team and APP ranked as a Top 100 player during her junior year at Ocean, and the Carpenters’ Cup during her freshman year.

“I chose Kean University because it’s close to home and has an excellent speech and language program. I will be studying speech and language and hopefully in five years working on my Master’s in Speech and Language Pathology,” said Scotto. She will be playing outfield for the Cougars and hopefully wearing number 44.

Scotto Fun Facts:

Favorite color: light blue.

Favorite food: steak.

Favorite TV show: Outerbanks.

Favorite movie: Benchwarmers.

Favorite song: More than My Hometown by Morgan Wallen.

Ben Robinson, varsity baseball player will be attending NJIT.

Robinson has played four years of varsity baseball for Ocean Township as the shortstop. Number 2 is his uniform number preference. “I wear number 2 for Xander Bogarts when he was on the Boston Red Sox,” said Robinson.

He also has a certain routine he follows in regard to his pre-game warmups. “I do the same stretches for my arm and pregame throwing and ground ball routine. I also do the same on deck swings and every time I get up to the plate, I take one moving swing and then get into my stance,” Robinson said. He also likes to change up the songs he listens to just before he gets to the plate.

When he looked back on his baseball career at Ocean, his favorite memory was two years ago. “We went out to a team dinner my sophomore year when we played in a tournament in Myrtle Beach. That trip alone was a great moment, but the team dinners after a win are the best,” said Robinson. His least favorite memory also occurred during his sophomore year. That is when they lost in the NJSIAA state semifinals.

As far as personal accomplishments, all three years so far he has been a Spartan Scholar. He also made Third Team All Shore last year, All Division Team since a freshman, second ranked third baseman in the state and 38th overall state ranking as a player, Carpenters Cup player and the all-time save leader for the Spartans.

He will be attending New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) next season studying business. “I picked NJIT because of the coaching staff and the academics there. It has many connections to the city outside of baseball. It also has a new nice facility and brand new baseball field,” said Robinson. He added that the players were very cool.

As a member of the NJIT team, Robinson hope to wear number 2, but will also settle for 6, 9, or 4. “In five years, the best possible outcome would be in a major league organization playing baseball, but outside of that I would see myself pursuing a job in business in the city or an architecture job,” added Robinson.

Robinson Fun Facts:

Favorite color: red.

Favorite food: steak.

Favorite TV show: Money Heist.

Favorite movie: Baywatch.

Favorite song: All the Stars.

Connor Tongring, varsity baseball player who will be attending Gettysburg College.

He is another of the elite five who has been on varsity since his freshman year. He is the man behind the plate, playing catcher all four years. “I wear two numbers, 34 and 50. I wear 34 because it was the number given to me when I played football freshman year, and I just kept it going. As for 50, it’s because a few years ago when I first started playing for my travel team, that was the number they gave me, and it stuck,” said Tongring. He also added that he likes when his dad cheers for yelling; “let’s go five-oh.”

Tongring is somewhat superstitious. “When I run on and off the field I make sure to jump over the white lines. I also like to wear eye black for every game, it is something I always do and feel better when I have it for every game. Also, when I get up to the plate, I do the sign of the cross, then make a cross in the dirt,” added Tongring. He also listens to music, but the genre changes from rap, country, pop and anything he is feeling at the moment. “I don’t really have any pre-game rituals, but I make sure to say some sort of prayer before I play.”

His favorite memory also goes back to his sophomore year as a Spartan. “The bus rides my sophomore year. We had a great team, not just talent wise, but also personality wise, and bus rides after a big win, singing and having fun, are a core memory in my baseball career,” Tongring said. His least favorite memory was last year, when they lost to St. Rose in the Shore Conference Tournament. “I didn’t play well, I made a costly error, and we lost the game.”

He was named to the All B North Division Team last year, and recognized as one of the best catchers in the division. He also plays for a traveling team known as the Sportika Baseball Academy.

Gettysburg College was he choice as he had heard great things about the school, and after visiting it, his mind was made up. “I fell in love with the campus right away. It is pretty and peaceful, it had everything I wanted in a school and it wasn’t too far away,” said Tongring. He will be a catcher for the Bullets, and hopes to get number 50. “I will start by wearing whatever number they assign me, but if I can’t get 50, I would also consider a lower digit like 9 or 13.”

In five years, he sees himself completing a successful college career and searching for more opportunities to play the game he loves.

Tommy Kowaliwskyj, varsity baseball player who will be attending Susquehanna University.

Kowaliwskyj has been a multiple sport athlete at Ocean Township High School. He has played football on the offensive and defensive lines, thrown the shot put on the varsity track team, and was also on the swim squad. But his path to college is his right arm, as he is a pitcher for the Spartans. “I have been on varsity baseball for four years,” said Kowaliwskyj.

“I have been wearing number 1 on my back since little league, because that is my favorite number and that’s where I also got the nickname TK1,” added Kowaliwskyj. He is not superstitious, and only has one pre-game routine. “I go to center field during warm-ups and say a prayer.”

Over his years on varsity he has received several accolades for baseball. He was named to the First Team All Division, Third Team All Shore, Third Team All Group 2 in New Jersey. “I was also listed as one of the Top 30 pitchers for strikeouts in New Jersey, “said Kowaliwskyj. He also received awards for his academics including National Honor Society and Spartan Scholar.

He plays baseball outside of Ocean Township High School for PRD Baseball Academy on their National Scout Team and Regional Scout Team.

Next season, he will be a pitcher for the River Hawks Susquehanna University. “I am excited and blessed to be attending Susquehanna University in the Fall to further my academic and athletic career,” said Kowaliwskyj. He hopes to be wearing number 1 on the baseball team and plans on studying business at the university. “In five years, I hope to have completed my MBA and continuing my love for baseball on a professional level.”

Kowaliwskyj Fun Facts:

Favorite color: orange.

Favorite food: chicken.

Favorite TV show: Cobra Kai.

Favorite movie: Rocky.

