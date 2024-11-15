Shore Regional Hosts Mayor’s Bowl Under Stadium Lights

Shore Regional High School recently hosted the inaugural Mayor’s Bowl under the stadium lights, marking a new tradition in the West Long Branch community. The Shore Regional Blue Devils honored the mayors, council members and commissioners from the partner districts of: Oceanport, Monmouth Beach, Sea Bright and West Long Branch for their unwavering service and commitment to their school districts and local municipalities. The district was also proud to invite mayors and council members from their sending districts: Allenhurst, Deal, Loch Arbour and Interlaken.

The energy was electric as the Blue Devils faced off in front of a packed crowd filled with students, families, and community members. Prior to kick off, a heartfelt ceremony took place, recognizing the honored attendees.

Shore Regional Superintendent Dr. Lisa English praised the evening’s success, saying, “This game represented more than just football. It was a celebration of leadership, community, and the bond between our school and our local municipalities. We look forward to making the Mayor’s Bowl a lasting tradition for the Shore Regional school community.”

The Blue Devils’ victory on the field added to the festive atmosphere, with the entire community rallying around the team and the honorees. The night ended with a sense of pride and unity, as Shore Regional students, staff, and alumni stood together in appreciation of their town and the honored leaders.

Dr. English is hopeful that the Mayor’s Bowl will become a highly anticipated annual tradition. “We welcome our local leaders to help celebrate the school spirit that contributes to the growth and success of our district, now and for many years to come.”