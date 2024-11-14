The Vin Gopal Civic Association has been busy this fall

In October we hosted our annual Community Day at Joe Palaia park. We were lucky to have a sun-filled day. Hundreds of families attended and visited the food trucks, listened to local musicians, and enjoyed bounce houses and rides.

The Vin Gopal Civic Association handed out $20,000 in youth sports grants during Community Day. We were thrilled so many of the recipients attended and enjoyed the day.

For Halloween, we once again partnered on two Trunk or Treats. The first with iPlay America, the second with Commvault. We loved providing this opportunity for the local communities and we enjoyed seeing all of the creative costumes this year. We were joined by many organizations who participated in these, including Parker Family Health Center, the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County, The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, Centra State Health, the VNA, Saker Shop Rite, Oceanfirst Bank and more.

The Vin Gopal Civic Association food pantry in Red Bank is moving along, providing food to more and more people each month. We were just able to participate in this fall’s Dermer Dreams drive, and our pantry is feeling the love with well-stocked shelves right now!

Our next event will be the Holiday Toy Drive on December 19th, stay tuned for how you can participate in various capacities.

Thank you for all of your support!

Vin Gopal Civic Association

https://www.vingopalcivic.org