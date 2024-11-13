Join the Mistletoe Rock Radiothon & Make a Difference!

We’re thrilled to announce that JBJ Soul Kitchen has once again been chosen as the beneficiary of the 107.1 The Boss Mistletoe Rock Radiothon on Friday, December 6th! This special event will help us continue our mission. All are welcome at JBJ Soul Kitchen, regardless of their financial situation.

How You Can Join In:

Tune in to 107.1 The Boss on December 6th for live music, inspiring stories and updates on how your donations directly support JBJ Soul Kitchen.

The first 100 people who donate $107+ will receive a limited-edition t-shirt — some even signed by Jon Bon Jovi!

Donate $20+ to receive two tickets to the Mistletoe Rock Holiday Party on December 11th.

Bid on Exclusive Auction Items – more details to come!

Every dollar you donate, allows us to keep feeding our community and fighting food insecurity. Donate today or mark your calendar for December 6th.

Let’s make this holiday season brighter together!

Connect with us!