Shore Regional field hockey is more than a dynasty

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr. Photos by Mike Schulze

There are not many teams that dominate a sport for nearly six decades. However, the varsity field hockey of Shore Regional High School is in a class by itself. This past week, the girls won their 32nd NJSIAA Sectional Title and their 19th State Group Championship.

The program was started by legendary coach Nancy Williams in 1970. She retired from coaching in 2013 and her record was 839-67-55, making her the winningest field hockey coach in the nation. Her teams won 43 consecutive Shore Conference divisional title, 19 Shore Conference Tournament championships with 15 of those being consecutive, and 19 NJSIAA state titles.

The program was handed over to Kelly Koenig in 2014, who has kept the fire stoked and the victories, titles coming into West Long Branch. Since 2014, Shore has won their divisional title every year except 2018. She also has coached the Blue Devils to NJSIAA Sectional titles in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. She also has six overall NJSIAA State Championships; 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2024.

November 13, the Blue Devils faced West Deptford in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 1 Sectional final. “Our sectional final was a hard fought 2-1 win. The girls have worked incredibly hard all season to earn the right to play in a sectional final,” said Koenig. The NJSIAA realigned the groups this year moving Shore from North Group 1 to South Group 1. “We knew there was the potential to match up against West Deptford in the sectional final when we were moved to South Group 1. We made a commitment as a team to make this sectional game about us and solely us. We didn’t want to focus on revenge or previous losses.”

It’s hard to disagree with Koenig, as she and her very skilled staff of position and assistant coaches have developed the Blue Devils into a powerhouse team. Entering the sectional final, Shore had a 24-2 record. There only two losses were on September 22, a 2-1 loss to Burnt Hills of New York at a high school invitational tournament. They also lost 2-1 to Point Pleasant Boro on November 2, in the final seconds of the Shore Conference Tournament.

“We focused on the potential we believed we possessed and made a commitment to develop that potential to the fullest of our capabilities,” Koenig said. The coach added that it took a lot of guts to have that mindset after losing to a team in the group finals the last two years.

In the 2-1 win over Werst Deptford, goals were scored by Marielle Montenegro and Marin Stefanelli. Assisting on a goal was Finley Elias. In the cage for the Blue Devils was Teagan Harmon, who made five saves.

“We did a nice job of capitalizing on our opportunities in the second quarter on corners. In the second half, we faced waves of offensive pressure. We took our foot off the gas in the second half, “said Koenig. The Devils made a few mistakes on outletting, but recovered from those miscues. “With our work rate and commitment to tackling back and defending in layers, is how we recovered.”

Coach also praised Stefanelli for her excellent job covering a large portion of the backfield and scoring the game-winning goal. “With less than a minute on the clock, Kendal Bennett demonstrated the true competitor that she is when the game was on the line. She used her elimination skills and tenacious play to move the ball up our left sideline and maintain possession. When the buzzer ran, it was a great moment for the 2024 team,” Koenig said.

Three days later, the Blue Devils were playing for the NJSIAA overall Group 1 title. The site was Bordentown, the opponent were the Braves of Newton High School, who entered the game with a 19-4 overall record.

After regulation time and two 10-minute overtime periods, the game was deadlocked at two points each. The new rules established by the NJSIAA is called 1 v. 1’s. Each team selects five players who start at the 25-yard line and has 10 seconds to get their shoot off. Each team alternates on shots.

Up first was Emma Haynes of Shore Regional who was good. The next Blue Devils shooter was Montenegro. The last and game-winning shot was scored by freshman Finley Elias.

But the goal play by senior Teagan Harmon was outstanding. She made two great saves securing the Blue Devils 19th overall NJSIAA Group title.