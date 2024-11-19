Local Obituaries

Rocco William Christopher, known affectionately as “Rocky,” passed away at home surrounded by family on November 12, 2024, at the age of 84. Born on July 27, 1940, Rocky dedicated his life to his faith, family, and community. His smile, jokes, and kindness touched the lives of many. known affectionately as “Rocky,” passed away at home surrounded by family on November 12, 2024, at the age of 84. Born on July 27, 1940, Rocky dedicated his life to his faith, family, and community. His smile, jokes, and kindness touched the lives of many.

Rocky attended Long Branch High School, graduating with the Class of 1958. Rocky completed his education at St. Peter’s College and Monmouth College and earned his Masters at Seton Hall with a detour to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He carried the discipline and teamwork from his military service into his teaching and coaching. As a dedicated teacher and track & cross country coach in Middletown, and a respected official in soccer and track, Rocky earned numerous awards for his dedication, including being a member of the Shore Conference Hall of Fame, earning him a coveted gold card. His contributions impacted countless students and athletes, guiding them not just in the classroom or on the track, but in life. As lifelong resident of West Long Branch, Rocky was dedicated to serving his community, from receiving the key to the city as a teenager, to founding the local Little League program, to serving over 40 years on the Zoning Board (including as Chairman), to making sure the Public Works Department felt appreciated. Rocky had an unwavering faith in God, as a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. As a Holy Name member, you could often find him at the church, cooking for bingo nights or Lenten dinners, in a Santa suit gifting toys to children in need, or serving as the eldest altar boy on record. A loving and dedicated family man, he found happiness in being together. He loved grocery shopping and cooking and “going for a ride.” He loved listening to music and dancing with his family and taking annual family vacations to Knoebels Grove. Rocky could infuse a sense of wonder and magic in everything from a birthday or holiday to an oyster shell at dinner to sitting outside with the sun on his face. More importantly to him, he passed along these qualities to his children and his grandchildren. Rocky is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Ann (nee Sirchio); his daughter, Maria Christopher Bell and her husband, Kevin Bell; his daughter, Teresa Christopher and her husband, Andrew Newman, and his baby, Laura Beth Christopher; and three grandchildren, Lily, KC, and Isabella. Rocky is also fondly remembered by his niece and nephew, Katie Bogardus and Ted Christopher, who were adopted children to him and brothers Gregory and Edward Christopher, along with countless family members and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregory and Rose Christopher. Visitation will be held at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch on Tuesday, November 19, from 4 PM to 8 PM. A funeral mass is scheduled at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 20, at 10:30 AM, with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rocky’s memory to the Welsh-Christopher Lion Scholarship, honoring his legacy of leadership and passion for athletics. Checks can be made out to HSN Lion Invitational; kindly specify “In memory of Rocky” in the check memo. Checks can be mailed to MHSN c/o Brock Silvestri, 63 Tindall Rd. Middletown, NJ 07748. Envelopes will also be made available at visitation. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rocco “Rocky” Christopher, please visit our floral store.

Ernest Charles Hartman, longtime resident of Cream Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2024 at the age of 100.

Ernest was a WWII veteran who served as a Flight Officer aboard a B24. His love of flying continued after his service, leading him to obtain a civilian pilot’s license after he retired as a Production Design Engineer. Each of his grandchildren were happy “co-pilots” on plane rides with Grandpa.

He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Ida Carollo and his son Scott. Surviving are his loving daughters and sons-in-law Nancy & Bill Ingalsbe of Franklin Lakes, Christine & Gerard Bohy of Hendersonville NC, and Gail & Christopher Kibbe of West Long Branch. He will be missed by his loving grandchildren and their spouses Tina & Frank Avarello, Lauren & Michael Brown, CJ & Danielle Ingalsbe, Travis & Erica Kibbe, Ellyn & Erik Lovgren, Max Kibbe and Richard Hartman. Ernest was also a proud great-grandfather to Connor, Jolene, Grant, Grace, Carter, Chase, Tucker, Harper and Brielle.

A service will be held at a later date at Brigadier General William C. Doyle’s Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers donations made to the VFW at 255 Willow Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740 would be much appreciated. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ernest C. Hartman, please visit our floral store.

Linda Louise Camp, age 74, of Long Branch NJ died peacefully at Jersey Shore Medical Center after a recent diagnosis of cancer on November 4, 2024. Born in NJ, she was a resident of Rumson and then Long Branch.

Linda began working at Fort Monmouth in 1981 for the US Army Finance and Accounting office, Stock Fund Branch. In 2000 she moved to the US Equal Employment Commission as a specialist, focusing on maintaining a workplace free of discrimination.

Linda was known for her gracious demeanor, wit and kindness. She was a gifted pianist, excelled at the Sunday NYT crosswords and loved books, games and her family. Her lovely personality is reflected in the many close friends she had throughout her life. She was a lifelong supporter of those with disabilities and participated in numerous activities centered around serving the disabled.

Linda is predeceased by her mother Patricia Ellen Camp and father Elbert L Camp, her sister Victoria Furey, brother Andrew Camp and sister Michelle Granza

She is survived by her sister Dorothy Sweeney, nieces, Deborah Furey, Patricia Fletcher and Erin Sweeney, and nephews Michael Sweeney, Sean Sweeney, Andrew Camp, Alan Granza, and Dylan Granza.

A memorial gathering will be held at Damiano Funeral Home on Saturday December 7th at 12:00 pm with the service to begin at 12:30 pm..

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Disability Rights New Jersey, 210 South Broad Street, Third Floor, Trenton, New Jersey 08608 or https://disabilityrightsnj.org.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda Louise Camp, please visit Damianofloral store.

On November 13, 2024, William E. Van Pelt, affectionately known to family and friends as Bill and by his lifelong nickname “Butch,” passed away at the age of 91.

Born and raised in Keyport, NJ, and a resident of Morganville, NJ, for over 55 years, Butch was educated locally and served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On July 9, 1966, he married the love of his life, Antoinette, at St. Benedict’s Church in Holmdel, NJ. Together, they raised two daughters, Marie and Elizabeth.

Butch spent over 40 years as a dedicated Service Technician for Elizabethtown Natural Gas Company. Beyond his professional life, he was an avid and accomplished adventurer. As a master skydiver, he logged over 550 parachute jumps and spent much of his time at Marlboro or Old Bridge Airports, as well as at Wall Stadium auto racing track, where he used his talents as a skilled aerial and land photographer. Over the years, Bill’s photography hobby led to various local assignments as a sports photographer for area schools, particularly St. John Vianney High School in Holmdel, NJ, where he was honored with a plaque on the school’s Wall of Fame.

Butch was a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club of Holmdel, the Knights of Columbus, and the United States Parachute Association. In his leisure time, he enjoyed photography, listening to the music of Frank Sinatra, and curating an impressive collection of classic jazz records. Butch will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing such a special and inspiring person.

Butch is survived by his wife of 58 years, Antoinette “Ann”; his daughters, Marie and Elizabeth; his sons-in-law, Stephen and Scott; and his grandchildren, Gia, Nick, and Dwight “DJ”.

Memorial viewing services will be held on Monday, November 25, from 4–8 p.m. at the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel, NJ. A Funeral Mass will follow on Tuesday, November 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Clement Church, Matawan, NJ.

June Elaine Keller (née White), departed this life on November 10, 2024, in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was 81 years of age. Born on November 17, 1942, Elaine was a lifelong resident of Long Branch and served the community as a dedicated paraprofessional in the Long Branch Public Schools for more than three decades.

Elaine was a communicant of Saint Luke’s Methodist Church in Long Branch. She found joy and camaraderie as a member of the Long Branch Women’s Softball Association and the countless hostings of friends and family who gathered around the table for stories and laughter. Elaine loved working and playing with her classroom and after-school program kids and often relayed how much she enjoyed running into them years later and catching up with their lives.

Elaine is survived by her loving brother, Conover White (Phyllis) of Long Branch; her children, April DeGrande (Claudio) of Mansfield PA, John Keller (Kelly) of Berthoud CO, Heidi Ross (Ray) of Colts Neck, and Justine Miller (Mathew) of Browns Mills. She was a proud grandmother to Claudia, Lukas, Mackenzie, Dakota, Jakob, Marisol, Giordanna, Jessica, Gavin, Delaney, Aiedan, Tessa, and Parker, and great-grandmother to Louie and Atlas.

She was reunited in death with her husband of 45 years, James J. Keller; her parents, Meta Lake White and Stanley E. White; and her siblings, Stanley White (Rose), Pearl Wickersham (Alvin), Muriel Bostwick, Ronald White, and Sally White.

The family will receive friends and loved ones at Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, for visitation on Friday, November 15th from 4-7 PM. A service to honor Elaine’s life will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10 AM, followed by interment at Glenwood Cemetery in West Long Branch.

Elaine’s warmth, generosity, and unwavering commitment to her family and community will be held in loving memory by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of June Elaine Keller, please visit our floral store.

Emily “Jane” Landenberger Forsyth, aged 93, passed away on November 11, 2024, at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank.

Jane was born to Louis and Emily Landenberger on November 7, 1931. She spent her childhood in Philadelphia and attended Springside School. Jane’s parents were part of a great artistic scene that included N.C. Wyeth, Andrew Wyeth, and Ogden Nash, and this contributed toward her lifelong love of art. It was also in Philadelphia that Jane met the love of her life and husband of 62 years, James “Jim” W. Forsyth. They married in 1955 and moved to Little Silver, New Jersey, the town where they raised their five children and had many happy years.

Jane and Jim loved to travel, but Jane’s two favorite places were the Jersey Shore and the Adirondack Mountains. She loved to walk on the beach, paddle rivers and lakes, and paint the landscape around her. Many will remember Jane driving her John Deere gator with one, two, or several dogs running behind her. Jane had a grace and character that impacted every room she walked into, and she found great joy in hosting cocktail hours and holiday gatherings for the friends and family she so loved. Her jokes were a force to be reckoned with, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Jane was predeceased by her husband, Jim; her daughter, Elizabeth Steupert; her brother, John Landenberger; and her sister, Martha Landenberger Thomas. She is survived by her children, Anne (Rik) van Hemmen of Fair Haven, Brandy (Bill) Deatly of Summit, James L. Forsyth of Saranac Lake, and Douglas (Heather) Forsyth of Colts Neck. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren, Hendrik (Shruti) van Hemmen, Hannah van Hemmen, Abigail van Hemmen, Klara Steupert, Juergen C. Steupert, Martha Steupert, Corianne Deatly, Thomas Deatly, Nolan Forsyth, Skyler Forsyth, and James D. Forsyth; her two great-grandchildren, Mira and Sameer van Hemmen; her son-in-law, Juergen P. Steupert; her cousin, Frances Hannafin; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A service will be held on December 7, 2024, at 11:00 am at Old Tennent Church, 454 Tennent Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. After the service, there will be a reception at 1:00 pm at Deal Country Club, 1 Golf Lane, Deal, NJ 07723. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane’s memory to The Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, NY 12986.

Wallace Ronald “Ronnie” Weaver, age 87 of Tinton Falls, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2024 in Long Branch. Born on August 11, 1937 in Red Bank, Ronnie dedicated much of his life to service, both in his career and in the military. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force before embarking on a notable career as an Inspector at NJ Natural Gas.

Ronnie was a man who cherished the simple joys of life. He was known for his love of animals especially his cats Peaches, Peanut and Gina and could often be found enjoying a morning coffee paired with scratch-off tickets or planning trips to Atlantic City with his daughter. His hobbies included dining out and hosting family and friends during the holidays; creating lasting memories with those he loved.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Karen; his children Kevin and his wife Kathy; daughters Kim and Diane and her husband Jim Gallo, his grandchildren Tracey and Billy Baldwin, Anne-Marie and Matt Molloy, and Jimmy and Kristen Gallo; great-grandchildren Billy, Tommy, RJ, Joey, James, and Olivia and many nieces and nephews who will hold dear their memories of him. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents Percy and Maybell Weaver and two sisters, May and Gloria.

Visitation was held on November 14 at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 in Ronnie’s memory, honoring his love for animals. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Ronnie’s life was one of warmth, service, and dedication, leaving a lasting impact on all who knew him.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wallace Ronald Weaver, please visit Damiano floral store.

Concetta Cioci (Jetta), age 78, died on November 9, 2024 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, surrounded by her loving family. Jetta was born in Newark, NJ to Jerry and Esther Cioci on August 14, 1946. Along with her brother Gerald and sister Carole, Jetta enjoyed a happy childhood surrounded by a loving family and many friends.

Jetta attended St. Michael’s Grammar & High School and graduated from Barringer High School. She went on to attend Rutgers University in Newark and majored in Education. She received her master’s degree from Seton Hall and became a Guidance Counselor at First Avenue School where she taught for 39 years. During her many years in and out of teaching she guided many children and young adults. While retired, she mentored student teachers from Montclair State University.

Jetta was an avid reader and a super fan of her beloved Yankees and Giants. She loved game shows and berating the contestants out loud for missing answers. She obsessed over HGTV and Real Housewives and loved discussing them with her “nieces” Jennifer, Alexis, and Danielle.

Jetta also enjoyed traveling with her many friends and family. One of those trips was to Atlantic City with her sister Carole and anyone else who wanted to spend a day or two at the slots! Jetta spent many fun days in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Arizona, Italy, and London. She also enjoyed many road trips with her cousins Patty and Chris. Any mention of a trip and Jetta was in.

She was known for her quiet personality, endless caring, acts of kindness, and her deep faith.

Jetta is survived by her brother Gerald Cioci (Susan), her nephew Gerald Cioci Jr. (Jill), and Jimmy Cioci, and his children Michael and Gianna Cioci. She is also survived by her niece Caren Carney (Shaun) and kids Ryan, Emma, and Ryleigh Carney; her niece Robyn Delgado, and kids Sebastian, Isabella and Carole, as well as her dear cousin Patty DiFlumeri Roth.

A special thank you to Dr. Seth Cohen and his wonderful staff at Vantage Point.

Visitation was Wednesday, November 13, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 am at the funeral with a Mass held at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s Church, Long Branch. In memory of Jetta, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Wed address http://www.stjude.org/. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolences by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Concetta “Jetta” Cioci, please visit our floral store.

James J. Camoosa, 79, of Red Bank, formerly of Oakhurst, died on November 10th at Monmouth Medical Center.

Jimmy was born and raised in Asbury Park; he graduated from St. Rose High School and was a member of the state champion basketball team in 1963, and graduated from Monmouth College. He lived most of his life in Oakhurst, and was a charter member and later president of the Italian American Association of Ocean Township. Over the years, he was a force in the development of the annual Italian American Festival, where he could be found making zeppoles every August. Jimmy was also a long-time member of the Deal Golf and Country Club, where he served for many years as Membership Chairman. Jimmy had more than a few jobs over the course of his life, from banking to auto finance to a limousine service. But it was when he got involved in construction that he found his calling. While he built houses throughout New Jersey, what he loved most was the action, putting contractors and subcontractors together to get the project done. When at home he always had the TV on, flipping between football, golf, and a James Bond movie. He never went a day without playing the lottery, and especially loved scratch-offs.

While he may have had many jobs, finding his calling in construction, it was one of his first jobs that was the most consequential. It was there, at Chase Manhattan Bank in Manhattan, that he and Fran, his wife of 52 years, met. It was maybe a bit of serendipity, when this guy from Asbury Park met this woman recently relocated from Ohio, when their departments were consolidated. They married and moved to Ocean Township, where they lived for 50 years. For many years they spent their Friday evenings and Sunday mornings gathering at Jimmy’s parents’ house for weekly dinners and breakfasts with their large, extended family. He and Fran spent most evenings eating out at various restaurants in Monmouth County, catching up on their days. This is something they especially cherished over the last year.

Jimmy loved his daughter, Gena, and his two grandchildren, Olivia and Miles. He called her almost every day, asking, “Hi my sweetie. How are you and how’s my kids?” They loved going on long drives down the beach together, to the occasional Devils game, and dinners at Vic’s. He wanted to hear about “Pop’s boy” (Miles) and “the Liv” (Olivia) – he had a nickname for almost everyone. He enjoyed taking them to the boardwalk and to Disney World in Florida.

Jimmy was affectionately known as “Moose” to his many friends, who he knew through Deal, the Italian American Association, work, and his Asbury Park neighborhood. Moose loved playing golf and cards with them, and taking trips to Florida, Mississippi, Las Vegas, and Boston. They were like family to him. He was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Church, Long Branch.

Jimmy was pre-deceased by his parents, Fannie and Michael Camoosa, and his sister, Rosemarie Brundage. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Fran Camoosa; their daughter and son-in-law, Gena Camoosa and Brian Connolly, Brooklyn; his grandchildren, Olivia Connolly and Miles Connolly; his brother Michael and his wife, Rosie Camoosa, Wanamassa; his nieces and nephews, Kristin Hand, Andrea Stefanelli, Karen Konawalik, Paul Brundage, and Dean Brundage, and their children.

Christopher Edward Haydu, 64, of Interlaken, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024 at his home in Interlaken. Chris was born on November 16, 1959, to Edward and Virginia Haydu of Interlaken. Chris went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the day before his 65th birthday. He was the middle brother of Bruce and JR. Chris graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1978. There he excelled in Baseball, Basketball and Bowling. He attended the University of Delaware where he became a stand-out pitcher.

Chris spent most of his career working in the meat industry where he held positions at Haydu Packing Company, in Neptune – Pioneer Foods, in Long Branch – MidAtlantic Beef Company in Long Branch – and lastly, his own food brokerage company. After meeting the love of his life, “Rosie”, they married in 1988 and raised three beautiful children: Nicole, Rachel, and Matt. Chris made sure to spend quality time with his children coaching them in Ocean Twp. Little League, Rec Soccer and Rec Basketball. He had a love for golf and was an avid Yankees and Packers fan, traveling far and wide with his family to attend games. Chris had an infectious passion for sports, and it was rare to have a conversation with him without the topic veering into the latest game or the performance of a favorite team. His love for sports was matched only by his love for his family, who were his greatest champions. He was a man who celebrated every moment, from family gatherings filled with laughter to quiet evenings spent sharing stories and memories.

His athletic spirit will live on through his grandchildren, as they continue to engage in the sports he adored. We can already imagine him watching over each game, proudly boasting about their achievements from above, humbly bragging to his heavenly audience about their every win and effort. His love for sports was more than just a pastime; it was a way for him to connect with those he cherished most. He taught us that every victory, big or small, should be celebrated and that the true essence of sports lies in camaraderie and joy. Chris is already sorely missed. He was a kind, considerate and generous person; a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather; and a loyal friend who brought happiness to your heart and a smile to your face (often times it was straight-up laughter).

Chris is predeceased by his father, Edward Haydu, and his brother, Edward (JR) Haydu. He leaves behind his mother and 95-year-old matriarch – Virginia Nesbitt Haydu, Interlaken; His loving wife of 36 years – Rose Allegro Haydu, Interlaken; his daughter – Nicole and her husband Chris Spinella & their children Emilia and Nico, Colts Neck; his daughter – Rachel and her husband Sean Hauschildt, & their children Kane, Declan, and Kaylie, Oakhurst; and his son – Matthew, Interlaken. He also leaves a surviving brother – Bruce Haydu and his wife Melissa; and their children – Samantha, Jaclyn, Luke and Juliana and their spouses and children and an amazing array of extended family members. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday, November 20th from 4- 7pm at Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org. For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com

Roberta Turner, of Jackson,, departed this life on Wed, November 13, 2024, one week shy of her 93rd birthday, due to complications related to Alzheimer’s disease. She was born and raised in Long Branch, NJ on November 20, 1931, and graduated from Long Branch High School in June 1949. She was the only child of Juanita Turner. She and her family were active members of the Second Baptist Church in Long Branch, NJ since her childhood and have been members of the Hope Cathedral in Jackson NJ, since moving there in 2009.

Roberta retired as a technical data specialist supervisor for the Department of the Army, Product Integrity and Production Engineering Directorate at Ft Monmouth, NJ, after 42 years of service. During her years at Ft Monmouth, she received at least 10 outstanding service awards before her retirement in 1995. She was integral in automating her division’s work processes and providing critical assistance to its civil engineering group.

Roberta was a loving, nurturing and generous soul, who was adored by her many friends and colleagues in her neighborhood and workplace. The biggest part of her heart was reserved for her family, whom she lavished love and care upon throughout their lives. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children throughout their lives, whether visiting, traveling, or watching movies together. In turn, every family member felt blessed to be sheltered with the love and support of such a loving, strong and warmhearted soul. An avid reader, Roberta instilled a love of books and education in her children. As a single mom, her constant nurturing, encouragement, and sacrifice resulted in her children achieving both academic and professional success. She also had an encyclopedic knowledge of and passion for classic Hollywood films.

Roberta was predeceased by her loving mother, Juanita; her grandparents Sandy and Hattie Mae Turner; her uncles Irving and Earl; her nephew Howard; her grandnephew, Kerry and her grandniece, Cher.

She leaves in mourning her devoted daughter Dale Ofer-Ayisi (Jackson, NJ), son and daughter-in-law Glenn and Constance Turner (Denver, CO) and niece Delores Davis (Conyers, GA). She also leaves a host of loving and supportive church family members and longtime friends.

While we mourn her loss, we celebrate the life that brought so much love and devotion.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater New Jersey, www.alz.org/nj.

Letters of condolence may be sent to anubis07lawson@aol.com.

Anita Theresea Bryant 66 went home to be with the Lord, November 5, 2024, at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ. She was born February 27, 1957, in Opa-locka, Florida to Matt Brich and Selena Moore. Anita attended the Long Branch School System. She became interested in health care and giving to others at an early age of 14. Becoming a Nurses aid, she worked various places before finding her home with Meridian of Wall where she retired from late August of this year. Anita, affectionately known by close friends and family as Nita and Grahm to her grandchildren, had a pure heart of service to others and it showed in the care of her patients, friends, parents and other family members. She was at her happiest giving and doing, always willing to be the first to offer a helping hand no matter what she may have been enduring physically. She never made it about herself, her love of those closest to her was met with unwavering loyalty, compassion, and unselfishness in her giving. She was a willing servant, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, friend and will truly be missed. She was predeceased by brother Edgar Marshall and a sister Victoria Raye Queenan. She is survived by her loving parents Selena and Leroy Williams; son Kenton and devoted daughter-in-law Yvonne, Long Branch, NJ; 8 grandchildren Sydierice, Tyleek, Dalwasia (Michella) Allaire, Tariq, Kysun, HaJeer, Bryce and 11 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Paula, Los Angeles, CA and Barbara Rainey, Bronx, NY; 2 brothers Ronald Moore, Pittsburgh, PA and Leroy (Kathy) Williams, Irvington, NJ and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Judith V. King, 82, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away Monday, November 4, 2024 at JFK University Medical Center Edison. Raised in Belmar, she worked as an Administrator for Jersey Shore University Radiology, Neptune. Upon retiring, Judy enjoyed vacationing to beach resorts, gardening, and visiting Jersey Shore beaches.

She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Marion von Brook and her devoted husband of 49 years Robert F. King. Judy will be greatly missed by her nieces, Mary and Virginia King and Ellen and Patricia Vetrano, nephew William King and long time friends Marty and Aggie Fahey.

In keeping with her wishes funeral arrangements will be privately arranged by Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.