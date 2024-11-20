Suspect Arrested for Bias Intimidation After Resisting Arrest: A Message From Winter Renters

Township of Ocean Craft Fair, November 23November 19, 2024
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Strengthening Protections for First Responders and Law EnforcementNovember 20, 2024
On November 16th, officers were dispatched to a residence on West Park Avenue for a report of vandalism. The caller reported that an unknown subject had sprayed painted anti-Semitic messages on the paver wall in front of the home and then fled the area.
Officer Kevin Donohoe arrived on scene, observed the vandalism and spoke to the caller who provided him with a video of the incident. Officer Donohoe, along with other officers were able to obtain a license plate from the video and identify the suspect as Joseph Antebi of Eatontown.
Officers responded to Antebi’s residence and observed him leaving in his vehicle. Officer Donohoe attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but Antebi refused to stop. A brief motor vehicle pursuit ensued which was terminated in order to ensure the safety of other vehicular traffic in the area. Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, Officer Donohoe observed Antebi in Eatontown where he was placed under arrest after a brief struggle. Antebi was transported to police headquarters where he was charged with Bias Intimidation, Eluding, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief and several motor vehicle violations.
Antebi was processed and committed to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending an initial court appearance.