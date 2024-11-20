Suspect Arrested for Bias Intimidation After Resisting Arrest: A Message From Winter Renters

On November 16th, officers were dispatched to a residence on West Park Avenue for a report of vandalism. The caller reported that an unknown subject had sprayed painted anti-Semitic messages on the paver wall in front of the home and then fled the area.

Officer Kevin Donohoe arrived on scene, observed the vandalism and spoke to the caller who provided him with a video of the incident. Officer Donohoe, along with other officers were able to obtain a license plate from the video and identify the suspect as Joseph Antebi of Eatontown.

Officers responded to Antebi’s residence and observed him leaving in his vehicle. Officer Donohoe attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but Antebi refused to stop. A brief motor vehicle pursuit ensued which was terminated in order to ensure the safety of other vehicular traffic in the area. Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, Officer Donohoe observed Antebi in Eatontown where he was placed under arrest after a brief struggle. Antebi was transported to police headquarters where he was charged with Bias Intimidation, Eluding, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief and several motor vehicle violations.

Antebi was processed and committed to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending an initial court appearance.

Hi everyone, my name is Rey and as one of the winter renters at the Dolphin House on West Park Ave, we want to clarify what happened during the recent vandalism and the order of events, as we understand it:

Taken from Facebook

1. Someone placed a sign on our lawn that read: “More corrupt zoning for the ‘Brooklyn plague’ last temple on the left.” Below it a sign that read “*** Israel”*

2. Shortly after, someone/the same person spray-painted our front brick with the words: “Proud Jew haters.”

I’m including the exact wording of these hateful messages not to spread them further, but to be fully transparent about what happened and avoid any rumors or confusion

We want to be extremely clear on our end: we had no political messaging on our house prior to the signage placed, nor do we condone or support any hateful or divisive language.

This kind of hate has no place in our community. We’re grateful to live in a neighborhood where neighbors look out for each other, regardless of background or beliefs.

We want to thank the neighbor who shared their security footage, which was vital in addressing this situation. And as a side note we also bought a pressure washer and should have it off today.

On a brighter note – wave if you see us around, and if we’re playing pickleball, feel free to bring your paddle out.

Rey