Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Strengthening Protections for First Responders and Law Enforcement

Trenton, NJ – Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth), Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, M.D. (D-Monmouth), and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. (D-Monmouth) are proud to share that Governor Phil Murphy has signed their critical legislation to bolster protections for law enforcement officers, first responders, and corrections officers across New Jersey into law. This legislation, championed by Senator Gopal as the primary sponsor and Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul as co-sponsors, addresses the growing risks posed by assaults involving bodily fluids and ensures first responders can access the testing they need to protect their health.

“Law enforcement officers, first responders, and corrections officers are on the front lines every single day, putting themselves in dangerous situations to protect our communities,” stated Senator Gopal, the bill’s primary sponsor. “With this law, we are taking decisive action to hold offenders accountable for assault while ensuring our officers have the tools they need to protect their health.”

This new law strengthens penalties for assaults on law enforcement, particularly in cases where serious bodily injury is sustained. It also creates a clear procedure to test for communicable diseases when officers are exposed to bodily fluids. Testing requires either consent from the accused or requires law enforcement to obtain a warrant.

Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, emphasized the public health aspect of the bill. “This law ensures that officers exposed to potentially dangerous bodily fluids that can compromise their health and well-being can access the medical information they need quickly and efficiently. Time is of the essence when it comes to preventing the spread of disease. As a doctor, I am proud to support legislation that emphasizes the safety of those who put their lives on the line for us and see it get signed into law.”

This legislation was driven in part by rising concerns from law enforcement leadership and members, who have been experiencing increases in assault involving bodily fluids. They worked closely with Senator Gopal and Assemblywomen Donlon and Peterpaul to craft legislation that maintained the autonomy of incarcerated individuals while protecting the health of officers.

Wayne Blanchard, President of the State Trooper Fraternal Association, who first brought this concern to the legislature after numerous troopers were assaulted in the line of duty in a week’s period of time in the summer of 2022 stated, “This signing of this Bill underscores Governor Murphy’s and the sponsors and co-sponsors commitment to our men and women who hold the front lines of safety and justice in our state every day. We were proud to work with many stakeholders in seeing this legislation through that enhances the safety and Rights of our brave troopers.”

“This law balances public safety and public health for our communities, holding offenders accountable while ensuring the proper legal safeguards are in place. By strengthening penalties and creating a clear process for communicable disease testing, we are ensuring that our officers, who work diligently every day to uphold the law, also have the necessary pathways to healthcare access for assault while on-duty,” stated Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, a practicing attorney and former assistant county prosecutor.

Senator Gopal, Assemblywoman Donlon, and Assemblywoman Peterpaul remain committed to supporting law enforcement and first responders to promote public safety.

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Conference Leader and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, serves on the Assembly Health and the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committees; Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., serves on the Assembly Commerce, Economic Development & Agriculture and the Aging & Human Services Committees. They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.