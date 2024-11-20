Shore Regional High School Honored With 2024 College Success Award

Shore Regional High School is proud to announce that it has been honored with a 2024 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, a leading national nonprofit organization that recognizes public high schools across the country for their excellence in preparing students for college and career success. This prestigious award places Shore Regional among an elite group of only 1,436 schools nationwide that have demonstrated exceptional results in preparing students for postsecondary achievement.

Jon Warne r, Director of Student Services, expressed pride in the comprehensive support provided to Shore Regional High School students as they navigate the college application process. “Our goal is to ensure every student feels informed, confident, and prepared as they plan for their future,” said Warner. “With individualized guidance, college counseling, and access to advanced courses, we equip our students with the tools and support they need to succeed.” The advanced classes at Shore Regional offer rigorous preparation, challenging students academically while providing them with the skills necessary to thrive in post secondary opportunities and placements.

Now in its sixth year, the College Success Award celebrates schools that excel in college readiness, assessing factors such as graduation rates, college enrollment, and student persistence in college. This award is based on comprehensive college preparation and postsecondary performance data provided by the State of New Jersey, reflecting Shore Regional’s commitment to equipping students with the tools they need for long-term academic and career success. Mr. Vincent DalliCardillo expressed his excitement about this prestigious award, “ This recognition confirms Shore Regional’s unwavering commitment to fostering academic excellence and ensuring that our students are ready to thrive in college and beyond.”

Dr. Lisa English, Superintendent of Shore Regional High School, remarked, “We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from GreatSchools.org. It speaks to the dedication of our teachers, administrators, and support staff, as well as the hard work of our students.”

This award highlights Shore Regional’s continued commitment to academic excellence, student success, and college readiness—a testament to the collaborative efforts of faculty, students, and parents.“We applaud the Shore Regional High School District for prioritizing a high-quality public education that puts students on the path to bright futures,” said Jon Deane, CEO of GreatSchools. “It’s inspiring to see how an entire school community — students, teachers, and families — can work together in pursuit of a common goal: success for all. Congratulations to Shore Regional for receiving the College Success Award as proof of their hard work and dedication.”

About Shore Regional High School

Located in West Long Branch, New Jersey, Shore Regional High School is dedicated to providing a supportive and academically challenging environment. With a focus on preparing students for college, career, and life, Shore Regional combines rigorous academic programming with extensive extracurricular and community engagement opportunities.