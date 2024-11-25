Kelly Koenig reflects on state championship season

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr. Photos by SportshotsWLB

Shore Regional High School varsity field hockey team finished their season with another NJSIAA Group Championship title, their 19th in school history.

“We finished the season 25-2. Our two losses are to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, the undefeated New York State Champions. We lost to them with no time left on a corner at the Max Invitational Tournament,” said Koenig, head coach of the Blue Devils since 2014. The other loss was to Point Pleasant Borough with only seconds left on the clock in the finals of the Shore Conference Tournament.

This year’s varsity team is tied with the 1999 and 2021 teams for the most wins in a season. “We are also the first team in New Jersey state history to win a state championship in shootouts. My team ended the season with 138 goals scored and 96 assists,” said Koenig. The coach was proud of how the players shared in the team’s success. “There are six players that have 10 goals or more, showing the balance and depth in scoring contribution.”

Goalkeepers are usually the invisible players on teams that have a high producing offense. However, the Blue Devils had a shining star in their cage this season. Teagan Harmon finished the season with 138 saves. “On her career, Harmon had 413 saves as a Shore Regional goalie. Marin Stefanelli had a remarkable eight defensive saves showing up in big moments for our team, Koenig added.

On the offensive side of the field, sophomore Marielle Montenegro had a breakout season. She scored 40 goals solidifying herself as one of the top finishers in the state according to Koenig. “Junior captain, Emma Haynes, continued to prove she is a play maker with 33 assists this season. That gave her 95 in her three years,” said Koenig.

When the coach reflected on the seniors, she said that they ended their careers with book ends. “They won a state championship their freshman year, 2021 and this season. We have four seniors who will play collegiately next season; Harmon at American University, Gabby O’Brien at Boston University, Liz Vaughan at Belmont Abbey and Kendall Bennett will play lacrosse at Quinnipiac,” Koenig said. She added that juniors, Briella Elias has committed to Ohio State. “She will return next season from her ACL injury and join her little sister, Finley, who scored the winning goal in shootouts as a freshman. Emma Hayes is committed to play at UMass Amherst.”

Shore Regional has 53 Shore Conference Divisional titles in 53 years. They only year they didn’t win the title was during the very first year of field hockey competition back in 1970. They have 21 Shore Conference Tournament titles, 31 NJSIAA Sectional titles and 19 overall NJSIAA State Championships. That record over 53 years is dependent on skilled talented athletes and a coaching staff that keeps the players at the top of their game.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a dedicated and knowledgeable coaching staff here at Shore. All four of my assistant coaches have played collegiately at the Division 1 level. Their energy, love of the game, and commitment to the players can be seen in our players’ development and growth this season,” said Koenig.

Assistant coaches this season were Kelly Finch, Nadine (Surak) Bauer, Maggie Lamb and Anglea Teeple. “They are the hardest workers. They serve as strong female role models who set high standards for their players and push them to become the best versions of themselves. Their consistent efforts from June to November bring out the best in our players,” Koenig said.

Koenig added that coaching alongside each of them is something that she truly loves. “I have the utmost respect for their ability to put the players at the heart of every decision we make as coaches. Maggie, Ang, and Nadine are all alumni of our program. Kelly and Nadine have been coaching for our program for over 10 years. The staff’s loyalty and love for Shore field hockey runs deep,” Koenig said.