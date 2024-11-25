Long Branch Receives Statewide Award From Sustainable NJ

The City of Long Branch received the prestigious Sustainable Jersey Collaboration Award for its restoration work in Jackson Woods. The award highlights the importance of community partnerships, which the City’s Friends of Jackson Woods, Green Team and Environmental Commission have worked with various organizations, community groups and businesses to improve the park. The City of Long Branch is also proud to be renewed as a Silver Certified municipality with Sustainable Jersey and is committed to continuing efforts to reduce environmental impact.

“The City of Long Branch is committed to ensuring a sustainable future for our community. We believe that sustainability is not just about protecting the environment, but also about creating a better quality of life for our residents. We want to thank our many volunteers and partnerships for all they have done for our city,” Mayor John Pallone said.

“We believe that sustainability is a shared responsibility, and we encourage our residents to get involved in our efforts. There are many ways to get involved, from recycling and composting to volunteering for environmental projects. We all have a role to play in creating a sustainable future for our community. We would love to have you volunteer at Jackson Woods too!” Kathy Buchan said from Friends of Jackson Woods.