Upcoming LB Arts & Cultural Center Events

Don’t miss your last chance this week to see Italians in Long Branch, on display at The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center! This exhibit celebrates the legacy of Italian immigrants and their enduring impact on our community. As the holiday season approaches, we have a variety of festive events planned to bring our community together. Looking ahead to December, we’re excited to feature artwork from Long Branch elementary and early education students, showcasing the creativity of our youngest artists. We hope to see you soon!

Join us on Tuesday mornings at 10 am at the Arts & Cultural Center for an hour dedicated to developing your personal creative journey. Together we will create an action plan for you to lead a more creative lifestyle. Through drawing, collaging, and other media we will explore projects and discover the importance of everyday creativity. Email Maggie to register.