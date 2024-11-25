Looking for the perfect gift for the golfer on your list? Monmouth County Commissioners announce gift cards now available at County golf courses

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is excited to announce gift cards are available for purchase at all six Monmouth County Park System golf courses.

“The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is thrilled to launch a gift card program in time for holiday shopping,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Gift cards are available for purchase at any of the six County golf centers and customers can choose to make the gift card any amount they wish. These gift cards can be redeemed at any Monmouth County Park System golf course and will make the perfect present for any golfer.”

“This year, approximately 336,000 rounds of golf were played at Monmouth County Park System courses, which are recognized as some of the finest in New Jersey,” said Commissioner Deputy Director Ross F. Licitra, liaison to the Monmouth County Park System. “Golfers of all skill levels are always welcome to visit our fun and challenging courses at Bel-Aire in Wall Township, Charleston Springs in Millstone Township, Hominy Hill in Colts Neck, Howell Park in Howell, Pine Brook in Manalapan and Shark River in Neptune.”

For more information about Monmouth County’s golf courses, go to monmouthcountyparks.com.