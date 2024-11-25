Kean University Receives Grant to Support Diverse Computer Science Enrollment

UNION, N.J. — Kean University’s role as a leader in promoting diversity in computer science will be expanded through a nearly $750,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Kean’s five-year grant is part of an award to the national Computing Alliance of Hispanic-Serving Institutions (CAHSI), a consortium of Hispanic-Serving Institutions. The consortium’s $5.93 million Broadening Participation in Computing Alliances grant seeks to increase the participation of underrepresented groups in computer science, information science and engineering by addressing the unique challenges they face.

Kean first participated in CAHSI through a 2018 NSF grant, becoming the leader of the north region. Professor Patricia Morreale, Ph.D., chair of the Kean Department of Computer Science and Technology, heads the regional group.

“Our work under the first grant showed that we understand how to have an impact,” Morreale said. “Now we need to change our systems. The new grant works on systemic change.”

CAHSI and member institutions plan to enact big-picture changes, such as early mentorship and research experiences, to support Hispanic students in computer science.

“This new award builds on our previous successes and the collective impact of the consortium,” said George Chang, Ph.D., dean of The Dorothy and George Hennings College of Science, Mathematics and Technology. “As our university’s stature continues to grow, we’re thrilled to have more opportunities to demonstrate our leadership in national research collaborations that have the potential to transform the lives of our students individually.”

The grant comes as Kean, New Jersey’s urban research university, is seeking R2 designation for high research activity under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. The CAHSI research project advances Kean’s commitment to serve as an anchor institution for the region.

“Kean is dedicated to conducting research that tackles overlooked challenges in urban areas, aiming to engage more individuals from those communities in creating effective solutions,” said Kean Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs David Birdsell, Ph.D. “We are enormously proud of our record of advancing the computer science careers of our Hispanic students and others who have yet to be fully represented in this dynamic field of knowledge and economic opportunity.”

The consortium has worked to increase Hispanic student enrollment in computer science doctoral programs nationwide by expanding undergraduate research opportunities, including local research experiences, to bolster U.S. leadership in technology and innovation.

“Our students are often working while enrolled in school, and they can’t leave their paying jobs or family responsibilities to join a research project elsewhere in the country,” Morreale said. “By providing research experiences, which students can join nearby or virtually, we support this community of students and introduce them to research early in their undergraduate careers. Early engagement of students in research ensures they are prepared for graduate work if they choose to pursue it. Advanced degrees move students to higher lifetime career earnings and improve social mobility.”

Through CAHSI, Kean students gain access to a broader network that provides enhanced support and opportunities for graduate study. The initiative links Kean students pursuing advanced degrees with institutions prepared to help them navigate the challenges of doctoral programs.

Even after overcoming hurdles to enroll, many students leave before completing a doctoral degree, particularly in a field such as computer science where the industry offers attractive, well-paid work without an advanced degree. CAHSI encourages member institutions to send students to universities with doctoral student networks, faculty mentoring and financial support.

“Together, we’re hoping to build good support structures for students at all institutions,” Morreale said. “This is how we’ll change systems and make a difference.”

