Long Branch Resident Charles Kushner Named U.S. Ambassador to France

By Patty Booth O’Neill

Not many realize that Charles Kushner, the newly announced Ambassador to France appointed by Donald Trump, is a resident of Long Branch. Even in most media outlets they only say he’s from New Jersey or Deal, But, from Long Branch he is.

Nicole Kushner Meyer, president of Kushner Real Estate Company, is the face of the New York company at local events. At the groundbreaking lower Broadway, Long Branch in March on she spoke about memories of growing up in Long Branch, spending much of her time on the beach.

In June, at the Monmouth Mall groundbreaking in Eatontown, she spoke fondly, with tears in her eyes about how her dad took her to Monmouth Mall when she was a little girl and told her about his plans and dreams for the property. Nicole’s mom Seryl wiped tears from her eyes as she proudly watched her daughter speak about those memories, while sitting next to her husband Charlie.

See video of Monmouth Mall today during demolition – By David Booth

In a recent tweet Trump claimed, “I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests. Charlie is the Founder & Chairman of Kushner Companies, one of the largest & most successful privately held Real Estate firms in the Nation. He was recognized as New Jersey Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young, appointed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, & served as a Commissioner, & Chairman, of the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, as well as on the Boards of our top institutions, including NYU.

Congratulations to Charlie, his wonderful wife Seryl, their 4 children, & 14 grandchildren. His son, Jared, worked closely with me in the White House, in particular on Operation Warp Speed, Criminal Justice Reform, & the Abraham Accords. Together, we will strengthen America’s partnership with France, our oldest Ally, & one of our greatest!”