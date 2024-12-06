RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Welcome Pediatric Surgeon Steven Stylianos, MD

New Brunswick, NJ – December 2, 2024 – Nationally renowned pediatric surgeon Steven Stylianos, MD, will join RWJBarnabas Health as system director for Pediatric Surgery and surgeon-in-chief at The Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital (BMSCH) at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, part of the Children’s Health network. He will be a professor of surgery in the Department of Surgery and chief of the Division of Pediatric Surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (RWJMS).

Dr. Stylianos will be instrumental in advancing RWJBarnabas Health’s pediatric surgical program at BMSCH. A graduate of Rutgers University, the New York University School of Medicine, and an accomplished surgeon, Dr. Stylianos has organized and directed the multi-disciplinary teams of physicians and nurses who have separated five sets of conjoined twins.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Stylianos to the RWJBarnabas Health family,” said Dr. Ferrer. “His exceptional expertise, leadership, and commitment to pediatric care will be invaluable as we advance our pediatric programs. I look forward to working with him to provide the highest quality care to our young patients and their families.”

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Stylianos to the team at the medical school,” said Amy Murtha, MD, dean of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “The breadth of his skills and knowledge in pediatric surgery will enhance our mission to provide the highest level of excellence in medicine and medical education for our students and communities.”

Dr. Stylianos most recently held positions at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, where he served as a Professor and Chief of Pediatric General Surgery and was Surgeon-in-Chief at New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. With a strong academic background, Dr. Stylianos has held numerous leadership positions within the American Pediatric Surgical Association and Pediatric Trauma Society. He has published articles extensively, delivered numerous national lectures, and mentored countless medical students, residents, and fellows throughout his career. While at New York-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, he helped establish a peer support program to address physicians’ mental health for five surgical departments at NY-Presbyterian/Columbia.

New York Times Magazine‘s New York Super Doctors from 2012 through 2024 and, in 2016, received the prestigious American Pediatric Surgical Nurses Association’s Champions Award and the American Trauma Society’s NY State Trauma Medical Director of Distinction. He was named one of‘sfrom 2012 through 2024 and, in 2016, received the prestigious American Pediatric Surgical Nurses Association’s Champions Award and the American Trauma Society’s NY State Trauma Medical Director of Distinction.

