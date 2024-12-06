Gopal Bill to Provide Transportation Support for Homeless Students Advances: Gopal Bill to Revise, Expand Financial Literacy Instruction for High School Students Advances 

Gopal Bill to Provide Transportation Support for Homeless Students Advances

TRENTON – The Senate Education Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal that would ease the financial burden on school districts for transporting homeless students to school. The bill, S-3537, represents a significant step toward ensuring every child has access to a stable education, regardless of their housing situation.

The bill would require the State to cover transportation costs that exceed a district’s average per-student transportation expenses. Under current law, school districts are responsible for all transportation costs for homeless students, even when they temporarily live outside the district.

“Every child deserves access to education without barriers, and transportation should never stand in the way,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “This legislation provides critical support to school districts while ensuring that our most vulnerable students can continue their education without disruption. It’s a win for both students and the communities that serve them.”

In addition, the bill would help students displaced by natural disasters or terrorism. If these students remain in their original district for up to two years, the State will cover transportation costs above the district’s average.

In the 2023-2024 school year, New Jersey schools enrolled over 10,700 homeless students. Rising transportation costs have created financial challenges for many districts. This bill would provide relief and ensure students can continue attending school without interruption.

The bill, S-3537, was released from the Senate Education Committee by a vote of 5-0.

Gopal Bill to Revise, Expand Financial Literacy Instruction for High School Students Advances

TRENTON – The Senate Education Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal that would strengthen financial literacy instruction for students in grades six through eight, and also provide to each high school student a one semester course in financial literacy.

“Studies have shown that individuals with very low financial literacy are also more prone to be saddled with early outsized debt and more likely to lack emergency saving strategies,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth). “Providing all students with a basic foundation in financial literacy will help contribute to their economic well-being for the rest of their lives, and give them one more stepping stone toward success as they enter into adulthood.”

In addition to the financial literacy content already required by statute, the bill would specify that the financial literacy curriculum must include content on behavioral economics, accounting, banking, consumer skills, taxes, and college financial planning.

A 2022 U.S. News survey found that 27 percent of college students with credit card debt admitted to already owing over $2,000, having not been taught the costs and benefits of credit card usage.

“Financial literacy is essential for ensuring students are prepared to handle the financial responsibilities they’ll face as adults,” said Senator McKnight (D-Hudson). “By teaching these skills earlier and expanding the curriculum to include critical topics like taxes and college financial planning, we can set young people on the path to long-term financial stability.”

The bill, S-3497, was released from committee on a vote of 5-0.