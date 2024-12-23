Kean University First Lady Brings University’s Mission to National Stage

UNION — When Darlene Repollet stepped into her role as Kean University’s First Lady in July 2020, there was no playbook to follow. Now, her innovative approach to the position has earned national recognition as she takes on a new leadership role with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU).

Repollet has been elected to a two-year term as co-coordinator of AASCU’s Spouse/Partner Program, a national network supporting the spouses and partners of higher education presidents and chancellors at state colleges and universities. Her selection highlights both her leadership and Kean’s growing influence in national higher education circles.

“Spouses and partners, whether new in the role or having been in it for a long time, all have different perspectives based on our availability, level of interest, background and expectations,” Repollet said. “One of the program’s strengths is recognizing and valuing those differences. But there are certain things that we all need to be prepared for as a spouse partner, things like friend-raising and fundraising.”

Drawing from her background as a corporate human resources executive, Repollet has carved out a distinctive role at Kean, focusing on initiatives that advance the University’s mission of equity and excellence.

She has become a dynamic presence on campus, from moderating the President’s Distinguished Lecture Series to promoting Kean’s global partnership with Wenzhou-Kean University in China.

“As a dedicated member of the AASCU’s Spouse/Partner Committee, Darlene brings Kean’s values to the forefront of national conversations about education,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. “Her leadership and commitment to creating a safe, supportive environment for students reflect the best of what we strive for as a university. I am deeply grateful to have her as an advocate for education and by my side.”

Repollet’s practical approach to supporting students is evident in initiatives like the Career Services photo booth she championed, which provides professional headshots for students’ resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

“I realized there’s no one way to approach this role,” she said. “It’s about finding where your skills and experiences can best support the mission of the university.”

In her new AASCU role, Repollet will create programming to support fellow higher education spouses and partners, recently organizing a session on campus security at the AASCU 2024 Annual Conference.

Rachel Frick Cardelle, Ph.D., co-coordinator of the AASCU Spouse/Partner Program and wife of the State University of New York at Oneonta president, praised Repollet’s selection.

“Darlene understands the role spouses and partners of higher education leaders play in helping deliver on the mission of public higher education,” Frick Cardelle said. “Her insight, wisdom, and sense of calm and humor will keep us all engaged and moving forward.”

In addition to her work at Kean and with AASCU, Repollet is taking the lead in establishing the REP Foundation, a philanthropic initiative launched by the Repollet family.

Short for Repollet Education Philanthropy, the foundation will focus on providing emergency or gap funding for students and supporting educational travel opportunities.

“Sometimes students are on the verge of success but need just a little extra financial support to get there,” she said. “Whether it’s a flat tire preventing a commuter from getting to class or a student unable to afford a passport for a study abroad program, our foundation will step in to help bridge those gaps.”

Repollet said it is important to give back, and supporting Kean University is a worthwhile cause.

“What I love about Kean is its diversity,” she said. “You can find anyone and everyone at Kean, literally, and that creates the community and the culture that we have. When you look past our beautiful campus, and see the people and hear the conversations, that’s when you realize Kean is a microcosm of our world.”

ABOUT KEAN UNIVERSITY

Kean University, New Jersey’s urban research university, is a national institution of higher education recognized for its diversity, innovation and the social mobility of its graduates. Founded in 1855 as a teachers college, Kean has evolved into a thriving research university that supports students as they persist to graduation, give back to their communities and launch successful careers. Kean’s six colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate programs, six doctoral degree programs and more than 70 options leading to master’s degrees, professional diplomas or certifications, across a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Toms River and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, as well as Kean Online, the University provides students of all backgrounds an affordable and accessible world-class education. Learn more at www.kean.edu.