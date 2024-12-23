Congregation Torat El’s Popular “Meet the Author” 8th Season Continues  

OAKHURST, NJ – On Sunday, January 12 at 11AM, Congregation Torat El will hold the next event of its popular and innovative “Meet the Author” series in our beautiful Social Hall at 301 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ and on Zoom.

This is the third event of the series’ eighth season, and features author Adam Nimoy, who will be speaking about his book, The Most Human, Reconciling with my Father, Leonard Nimoy.

Featuring Jewish themes and biblical allusions to the Akedah (Binding of Isaac) and Jonah and the Whale, The Most Human describes the ever-changing nature of parent-child relationships — both in and out of the spotlight. The book reminds us that our relationships are always going to be complicated, but that does not negate their significance in our lives. It reminds us that, though we might struggle to admit it, our parents are just as human as we are.

Nimoy takes care to be as fair as possible to his father, the other important people in his life, and himself. He describes his childhood during the era of Star Trek, his career shifts, his experience starting his own family and his recovery from addiction.

Discover how the son of Spock learned to navigate this tumultuous relationship—from Shabbat dinners to basement AA meetings—and how he was finally able to reconcile with his father and with himself. Adam Nimoy is a graduate of UC Berkeley and Loyola Law School. He left the practice of law to pursue a directing career in network television. He directed the critically acclaimed film about his father; For the Love of Spock.

Buy your copy of his book from Bookshop.org (to support independent bookstores) or amazon.com. Fee is $15 per person if pre-paid, and $20 at the door. Zoom is $10 per screen. A delicious light brunch will be served. Reservations can be made at www.torat-el.org or 732-531-4410.

This ongoing series has been made possible by a generous grant from the B’nai Sholom/Beth El Foundation. Live long and prosper.