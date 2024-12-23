Falcons Start The Season With a Win, Followed By Two Losses

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The lady Falcons of Monmouth Regional started the 2024-2025 varsity basketball season off with a 29-20 win over Pinelands on December 16. That victory was followed by two consecutive losses. The first was on the 18TH of December where Raritan beat them 33-17. Three days later, they lost 56-16 to Manalapan in the opening round of the 6TH Annual Blue Devil Holiday Tournament.

“We are a very young team. Our seniors are Amaya Harris and Marissa Herman and along with Emma Riccardi, a junior, are our co-captains this season,” said Laura Forbes, head coach. Besides Riccardi, only two other juniors are on the roster; Angela Carter and Ava Augusta.

The majority of the Falcons this season are underclassman. Forbes has eight sophomores; Sam Williams, Maggie Serghis, Peyton Ryan, Sam Oliveri, Kaitlyn Leff, Claire Indahl, and Veronica Ibarra. Two freshman, Allyah Henry and Kayla Darby-Laing were also called up to varsity.

“My philosophy this season is for the girls to go out and have fun playing the game as a team. I really can’t put a lot of pressure on them,” said Forbes. Having a team so inexperienced has made coaching a challenge.

In the game against Manalapan, the Flacons committed numerous turnovers. Forbes and her staff are hoping that with each game and practice those mistakes will dwindle.

In their opening win, Herman was high scorer with eight points. Riccardi, Augusta and Ibarra each had five points, Ryan finished with four and Serghis had two.

Riccardi was top scorer in the loss to Raritan with eight points. She also had five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. Ryan and Serghis each had three points, Wisk had two and Ibarra had a foul shot.

In the loss to Manalapan only three Falcons found the hoop. Forbes knows that she needs to get more players involved offensively and getting shots off.

