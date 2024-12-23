Commissioners congratulate Dr. Tami Crader upon being named 2025 Central Region Superintendent of the Year

FREEHOLD– The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners honored Neptune Township School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tami Crader in recognition of her selection as the 2025 Region II New Jersey Association of Schools Superintendent of the Year at the Commissioner Workshop Meeting on Dec. 1

“Dr. Crader is in her 10th year as Neptune Township’s superintendent where she leads a Pre K-12 district with 3,500 students. She continues to work collaboratively with the Board of Education and staff members to improve academics and boost overall student achievement,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, I would like to congratulate her for earning this prestigious honor.”

In addition to serving as the superintendent in Neptune Township, Crader holds several leadership positions including chair of the New Jersey Association of School Administrators (NJASA) Professional Development Committee, member of the NJASA Leadership and Diversity Committee, member of the Monmouth County Superintendents’ Roundtable Women in Leadership and Wellness Committees, and chair of the Monmouth County Superintendents’ Roundtable Equity Committee.

“The New Jersey Association of Schools Superintendent of the Year award, now in its 38th year, honors the talent and vision of educational leaders such as Dr. Crader, whose commitment to her students and school community is remarkable,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson, liaison to the Monmouth County Superintendent of Schools. “Congratulations to Dr. Crader on this well-deserved distinction.”

