2024: A Year of Impact and Gratitude; Thank you from Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi!

Click Here to watch Jon and Dorothea speak about 2024 achievements

As the year comes to a close, we’re reflecting on all the incredible moments that made 2024 so special. From serving meals and building community to celebrating milestones, we couldn’t have doneit without your support.

This year, at our Red Bank location, 61% of meals went to guests facing food insecurity, reaching a peak of 73% in January.

Meanwhile, at our Toms River location, 71% of meals went to guests facing food insecurity, and we served more meals than any previous year since opening!

Across our college campuses, we remained committed to fighting food insecurity by providing meals to students at Rutgers University-Newark and New Jersey City University. This year, we saw a 10% increase in the number of meals served to students in need.