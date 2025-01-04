New Year, Continued Commitment to Safety, Health, Affordability

By Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul

As we start the new year in the state legislature we want to update you on the progress of several of our bills that impact access to telehealth, reproductive health care, historic preservation, and, yes, the drone situation.

The governor has signed our bill extending requirements through July 1, 2026, of insurance coverage for telehealth and telemedicine which will reimburse providers at the same rate paid for in-person visits. Telehealth is critical to ensuring that everyone has access to their healthcare professionals, especially seniors and people with mobility problems that make it difficult to get to a doctor’s office. The extension, championed in the Senate by our Legislative District 11 partner, Senator Vin Gopal, ensures they can meet virtually with their healthcare providers.

Ensuring that all residents can access affordable healthcare will continue to be a top priority for us throughout the year. So, it’s gratifying to report that our legislation to require Medicaid coverage for fertility preservation services in cases of iatrogenic infertility has advanced in the state Assembly. Iatrogenic infertility can be caused by a medical procedure or treatment such as chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, that damages reproductive organs or processes.

Families and women facing cancer and other medical conditions should not have to go into their treatment while worrying whether what heals them will prevent them from having children. They should not be additionally burdened by affordability concerns.

Our legislation to appropriate $18.5 million from constitutionally dedicated corporate business tax revenues already collected by the state to the NJ Historic Trust for historic preservation project grants also is on the governor’s desk awaiting his signature. The funding would provide capital preservation grants for 43 projects, including historic site management and heritage tourism initiatives.

New Jersey has a rich history. Some of the projects our legislation covers go back to the Revolutionary War and include innovations that helped change the country and world. We must ensure that historical sites and facilities are preserved for future generations to learn from and enjoy.

We are also busy attempting to help towns and counties address an interesting piece of current history, the drones mystery.

After recently meeting with the State Police and the NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, we have introduced legislation to appropriate $10 million from the current state budget to the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness. These funds would create a grant program for state and local officials to purchase equipment and training necessary to address unidentifiable sightings of drones. This would enable oversight to ensure that drone ownership and operations in New Jersey strictly adhere to all regulations and requirements associated with drones.

Additionally, we introduced an Assembly Resolution calling on the federal government agencies to allocate more resources for local law enforcement to help address mass drone sightings.

This issue highlights the need for updated regulations and accountability as technology continues to evolve. Residents need clarity of this disconcerting trend so they feel safe in their homes and at work.