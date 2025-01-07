Monmouth County Clerk’s Office Announces Valentine’s Day ‘Group Wedding’

Free wedding for couples to take place February 14, 2025

FREEHOLD– The Monmouth County Clerk’s Office will host a group wedding on Valentine’s Day, providing an opportunity for couples to get married at no cost. The ceremony will be officiated by Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon on February 14, 2025, at the Clubhouse at Hominy Hill Golf Course in Colts Neck.

A group wedding, sometimes referred to as a collective wedding, is a matrimonial ceremony in which more than one couple gets married during a single ceremony. Each couple is responsible for obtaining their own marriage license in advance which is then signed by the officiant on the wedding day.

The County Clerk’s Group Wedding event features a 2 p.m. ceremony, and each couple may bring up to four guests. The ceremony will be livestreamed so that additional family members and friends can view the event online. The event, which does not include a reception, is free for all participants.