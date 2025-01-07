Children’s Specialized Hospital and RWJBarnabas Health to Address Gap in ABA Integrated Care for Children Diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Program improves clinical quality and care coordination for those with Autism

New Brunswick – Children’s Specialized Hospital (CSH) and RWJBarnabas Health are thrilled to introduce Children’s Specialized ABA. This marks the state’s first Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy hospital partnership program that is designed to address the comprehensive needs of children, teens, and young adults diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

By leveraging the expertise of the Children’s Specialized Hospital Autism Center of Excellence, the program aims to expand access to innovative and compassionate care, empowering children diagnosed with autism to thrive. Children’s Specialized ABA embraces a holistic approach, recognizing the interconnectedness of physical, emotional, and social well-being, ensuring every aspect of a patient’s life is consider in their therapeutic journey. All services will be thoughtfully integrated into natural settings, creating opportunities for therapies that are effective and meaningful in the daily lives of patients and their families.

“We have seen gaps in the coordination of care and evidence-based approaches for children diagnosed with Autism,” said Matthew B. McDonald III, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Children’s Specialized Hospital. “I believe what we’re creating through Children’s Specialized ABA will allow us to advance the integrated clinical model and improve outcomes for our patients and their families.”

Children’s Specialized ABA is comprised of passionate and dedicated Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs), and administrators who are committed to using the transformative power of ABA to enrich the lives of children with autism and their families. The program aims to make it easy for children and their families to get the care they need by offering ABA therapy wherever it is most convenient for them, including centers, homes, and schools. Additionally, Children’s Specialized ABA strives to simplify the care continuum by coordinating with families, healthcare providers, schools, and communities to support children effectively in their personal journey.

ABA Therapy services will be augmented by complementary therapies, such as speech and language, occupational, and behavioral health services, ensuring a comprehensive, whole-child approach that supports a wide range of needs, from verbal to behavioral and social skills.

“One out of every 36 children in the United States is on the Autism Spectrum,” said Michael Dribbon, PhD, Vice President of Business Development and Chief Innovation & Research Officer, Children’s Specialized Hospital. “This partnership furthers our objective to ensure every child can reach their full potential.”

Children’s Specialized ABA will begin providing services in early 2025 and aim to serve populations in-need statewide. Clinic-based services will begin in Tinton Falls and Jackson in the first quarter, then expand statewide. Children’s Specialized ABA services are also available in Arizona, Maryland, and North Carolina and will continue to expand nationwide.

About Children’s Specialized ABA

www.childrens-aba.org . Children’s Specialized ABA aims to provide a coordinated, collaborative model that addresses physical, developmental, behavioral, social and emotional needs of children, teens, and young adults diagnosed with autism in family, school and community contexts. Children’s Specialized ABA envisions a future where every child diagnosed with autism has access to innovative and compassionate care, empowering them to thrive and reach their fullest potential. For more information, visit

About Children’s Specialized Hospital

Children’s Specialized Hospital, part of the Children’s Health network at RWJBarnabas Health, is the nation’s leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children and young adults from birth to 21 years of age facing special health care challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. At 15 different New Jersey locations, our pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective so each child can reach their full potential. For more information, visit rwjbh.org/childrensspecialized .

