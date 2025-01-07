The International WeLoveU Foundation and Monmouth Medical Center Help Long Branch Brave the Winter Months with a Coat Drive

LONG BRANCH — On January 5, 2025, the International WeLoveU Foundation (WeLoveU), Monmouth Medical Center (MMC), and OceanFirst Bank hosted a winter coat donation ceremony as part of WeLoveU’s Winter Weather Clothing Drive. The event, held at Gregory Elementary School, provided brand-new coats to children ages 5–10 across all six elementary schools in the Long Branch District.

During the ceremony, students received brand-new coats, enjoyed interactive games, and savored delicious food generously donated by the foundation and local businesses. WeLoveU’s Winter Clothing Drive began in 2021 and has since provided more than 3,000 winter coats and accessories including hats, gloves, scarves, and earmuffs to students in need.

“Community events like this mean a lot, even if it’s one person, it is so invaluable,” said Assemblywoman Margie Donlon. “We are so grateful for everything that [these volunteers] are doing for this community and for the world.”

2023 report , 14% of children in New Jersey were living in poverty in 2021 and 17% of children were living in poverty across the U.S. As the winter weather becomes more severe, children are more susceptible to developing hypothermia or infections like pneumonia. In addition, rising inflation costs have caused more of a financial strain on low-income families. In response to these concerns, WeLoveU's Winter Clothing Drive strives to provide students with an equal opportunity to receive resources for a warmer winter while alleviating family expenses. According to a, 14% of children in New Jersey were living in poverty in 2021 and 17% of children were living in poverty across the U.S. As the winter weather becomes more severe, children are more susceptible to developing hypothermia or infections like pneumonia. In addition, rising inflation costs have caused more of a financial strain on low-income families. In response to these concerns, WeLoveU's Winter Clothing Drive strives to provide students with an equal opportunity to receive resources for a warmer winter while alleviating family expenses.

“This year’s coat drive is needed now more than ever,” expressed WeLoveU Program Director, Jessica LoGreco. “Countless families are feeling the economic burdens caused by the rapid rise in inflation. WeLoveU hopes to alleviate that burden even a little bit and is committed to keeping children warm this winter.”

The event drew over 80 attendees, including 30 dedicated WeLoveU volunteers anddistinguished guests including: Mayor John Pallone, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, Monmouth Medical Center Representative Amy Zheng, Long Branch Board of Education President Violeta Peters, NJ State Police Trooper Josh Gross, Author Modinat Ogunnaike, Long Branch Library Social Worker David Perez.

WeLoveU also hosted winter coat donation ceremonies in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. in the month of December.

About the Intl. WeLoveU Foundation