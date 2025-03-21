Trinity AME Church celebrates 145 years of community service

Trinity AME Church is the oldest African American church in Long Branch established in 1880 The church has dedicated its mission to the spiritual, educational and emotional needs of the community. Please join Rev. Dr.Lesly R. Devereaux, Esq., pastor and the members of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church as they celebrate 145 years of ministry and commitment to the community. The celebration will take place Saturday March 22, 2025 11:00am. 64 Liberty Street, Long Branch, NJ. We will also honor our living legends. Trinity AME Church is the oldest African American church in Long Branch established in 1880 The church has dedicated its mission to the spiritual, educational and emotional needs of the community. Please join Rev. Dr.Lesly R. Devereaux, Esq., pastor and the members of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church as they celebrate 145 years of ministry and commitment to the community. The celebration will take place Saturday March 22, 2025 11:00am. 64 Liberty Street, Long Branch, NJ. We will also honor our living legends.

Some of the church community outreach includes

1. Annual Turkey distribution (over 100 Given out this year)

2. Annual Toy Drive (1,500 given out this year)

3. Weekly Food Distribution

4. YPD Superbowl of Caring (giving out soup and sandwiches)

5. Sock distribution to Seniors

Guest confirmed

Bishop Sammuel L. Green Presiding Prelate of the First Episcopal District

John Pallone Mayor Long Branch

Frank Pallone Congressman