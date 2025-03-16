Local Obituaries

Understanding Changes to School Funding FormulaMarch 16, 2025
Angela Marone, age 87, of Eatontown, NJ, passed away on March 12, 2025. Born on February 11, 1938, in Neptune, NJ, she was a devoted and beloved figure in her community.
Angela’s career was marked by her significant role as the Director of Force Development for the US Army at Fort Monmouth, NJ, reflecting her dedication and hardworking nature. She was a graduate of Long Branch High School, which laid the foundation for her distinguished career.
Known for her kindness, generosity, and sociable personality, Angela was deeply involved in various activities that mirrored her interests. She was an avid cook, enjoyed playing golf, solving puzzles, and was passionate about Bible study. Her commitment to volunteer work, gardening, and dancing also showcased her multifaceted personality.
A faithful member of St. Dorothea’s in Eatontown, NJ, Angela was deeply rooted in her faith, which was a significant aspect of her life.
Angela was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent R. Marone, and her sister, Giovanna J. Hesslien. She is survived by her son, Vincent M. Marone and his wife Tracy; her daughter, Stephanie Perrin and her partner Andrew Skove; and grandchildren, Vincent R. Marone, Angelo M. Marone, and Olivia R. Perrin.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 18th from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, located at 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, NJ. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, March 19th at St. Dorothea’s Church in Eatontown, followed by burial at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Angela’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting Donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by visiting Donate to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, reflecting her charitable spirit.
With profound sadness and broken hearts, we announce the passing of Rev. Ronald J Cioffi, who peacefully passed away surrounded by his family and in God’s embrace on March 12, 2025.
The son of Henry Michael Cioffi and Jean Elizabeth Cioffi (Strollo), Fr. Ron was born and raised in his beloved Long Branch, N.J. Along with his older brother, former Mayor Henry “Skip” Cioffi, he spent many happy hours growing up and working in the family business, the iconic Harry’s Luncheonette, formerly located at 85 Brighton Ave. in West End. There, he interacted with the many colorful characters who made visits to Harry’s a daily ritual, and where he developed his favorite hobby, horse racing, relishing visits to Monmouth Park with his Dad.
Ron felt the calling to God’s service while serving as an altar boy at Holy Trinity Church, and was encouraged by his earliest mentors, Fr. Gerald Celentano and Fr. James Cammisa.
After graduating from Red Bank Catholic High School, Fr. Ron prepared for the priesthood at St. Charles Seminary, Catonsville, Md., and St. Mary’s Seminary and University, Baltimore. He also held a Master’s degree in pastoral counseling from Iona College, New Rochelle, N.Y., and a second Master’s degree in ecumenicism from Princeton Theological Seminary.
After his ordination on May 31, 1969, he was assigned as parochial vicar at St. Joachin Parish in Trenton, St. Leo the Great Parish, Lincroft, and St. Mary Parish in South Amboy. Fr. Ron then became a faculty member at St. Mary’s Seminary in Roland Park, Maryland, from 1977 to 1981, and began his more than 30-year ministry at St. Joseph Parish in Keyport as parochial vicar, temporary administrator and then as pastor in 1989.
In addition to his duties as pastor, Fr. Ron devoted much effort as part-time director of the diocesan Office of Social Concerns and introduced a variety of parish ministries, including a vital and active St. Vincent de Paul Society, a health ministry, and a Haitian committee where parishioners provided an outreach to that struggling nation.
Throughout his life he engaged in political and policy matters as he believed that God invites us to share with each other peace and joy, for ourselves and for the world. In his words “They are what He hopes for us and from us.”
Fr. Ron was especially interested in promoting the Church’s outreach to the LGBT community, and tireless in support of the Catholic Worker established by Dorothy Day, where he made weekly visits, saying Mass and delivering donations of clothing and food collected by his parishioners.
His retirement as pastor in 2016 did not end his ministry. He said weekly Mass for the Brothers at Christian Brothers Academy, Lincroft, and the Sisters of the Good Shephard, Wickatunk, as well as filling in for Sunday Masses at many local parishes and visiting local hospital and nursing home patients.
In his spare time, Fr. Ron could often be seen at Monmouth Park cheering on his choices to the finish line, taking in the latest movies at art film houses in New York City, reveling in masterpieces at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, or indulging his love of Puccini and Verdi at The Metropolitan Opera. He also loved to travel and treasured most the trips with his closest friends to Italy, Greece, Germany, Panama, Spain and Portugal.
Fr. Ron is predeceased by his parents, his brother, Henry R. Cioffi and his nephew Michael Cioffi.
He is survived by his brother, Dr. Robert Cioffi and his partner, Victor Zak of Atlantic Highlands; his sister-in law, Jean A. Cioffi of Long Branch; his nieces, Gina Cioffi-Loud and her husband, Ted Loud, of Atlantic Highlands; Danielle Cioffi Storz and her husband, John Storz, of Eatontown; his nephews, Henry “Skip” Cioffi and his wife, Valeria; and their children, Henry Vincent and Marina Cioffi of Oceanport; and the children of his recently deceased nephew Michael Cioffi: Luciano, Sofia and Mariella of West Long Branch; as well as many loving cousins; and closest friends, Fr. Tony Carotenuto, Richard Dina and Fr. Cyril Johnson.
Visitation will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 16, at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell St., Long Branch, followed by a Votive Mass of Jesus Christ the High Priest at 6 p.m. in St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Freehold.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 17 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel. Burial will be in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in his memory to The Catholic Worker, Covenant House NYC, Catholic Relief or Doctors Without Borders, and encourages those who are able to donate blood.
Steven Weissman a lifelong resident of Long Branch died at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Steven was born on April 8, 1956 in Long Branch, the son of Betty Kramer Weissman and Charles Weissman.
He worked in the Insurance industry with his father Charlie Weissman at E &K Agency.
Steven is pre-deceased by his father, Charles Weissman in 2022.
Surviving is his mother, Betty Kramer Weismann; two sisters, Amy Weissman and Jan and her husband Richard Auerbach; his nieces and nephews, Paul Auerbach and his wife Tina, Sara Patterson and her husband Arthur and Jannah Weissman; his great nephews, Theo and Wesley Patterson.
Graveside services, Monday March 17th, 1:00 PM at Agudath Achim Cemetery, Neptune.
Katherine (Zenko) Keszler, aged 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 18, 2025, in West Long Branch, NJ, due to age-related health complications. Born on May 31, 1923, in New Brunswick, NJ, to Sophie and Michael Zenko, Katherine lived a life marked by love, care, and community spirit.
In 1947, Katherine married Geza ‘Guy’ Keszler, and together they built a warm, loving home in Central New Jersey where they raised six children. After the passing of her husband in 2002 and her firstborn son, Alan, in 2019, Katherine continued to be the family’s cornerstone, providing unwavering support and love.
Katherine’s legacy includes a successful career where she owned and operated several businesses including a tavern in South River, a small market in Morgan, and the White Oak Market in Seaside Park. She also dedicated part of her life to education, teaching in the 1960s before retiring in 1986.
Beyond her professional life, Katherine cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often seen humming to them as she rocked them in her arms. Her home was the hub for holidays and family gatherings, a testament to her role as a beloved matriarch.
She leaves behind a loving family: her daughter-in-law Lynn Keszler; son Michael and his wife Debbie; daughter Kathy Mostowy and her husband Walter; sons Roger and his wife Sharon, Robert and his wife Joan, and Ronald and his wife Betsy; along with 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
A service to celebrate Katherine’s life was held at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 992 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ, on Saturday, March 15 at 3 pm. The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation Of America, 290 Turnpike Road, Suite 5-315, Westborough, Maryland 01581 Web: https://myasthenia.givevirtuous.org/donate/donation-form or the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, New Jersey 08736 Web: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html, organizations that held a special place in her heart. Katherine’s kindness, dedication to her family, and community involvement will be deeply missed and forever cherished by those who knew her.
Bradley Wilbur Jones, 59, of Oceanport, New Jersey passed away on March 8, 2025 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Brad’s partner, the love of his life and soulmate, Kathleen Janovic, accompanied him through every aspect of his courageous seven-plus year battle against cancer. Brad and Kathy made the most of their moments together during their seventeen years together whether traveling or spending time on their favorite island, St. Maarten. They also enjoyed their love of theater and sports – but most of all- their love of family and friends was their common bond. Brad was Kathy’s biggest fan throughout all of her endeavors whether on the stage or on the dance floor or on the ski slopes. They were truly best friends.
Brad was born on September 24, 1965 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of Evelyn Gray Jones and Charles L Jones. Brad was the youngest of four, who was doted on by his parents and siblings. He was an active, happy child who enjoyed every type of physical activity. This was true throughout Brad’s life – whether playing little league, swimming, riding his dirt bike, playing hockey, roller-blading, golfing, skiing, or cruising on his jet-ski. Brad was a lifelong sports fan – especially of the NY Rangers and the NY Mets.
Brad graduated from Matawan Regional High School in 1984 where he was a member of the golf team. He attended Brookdale Community College and graduated from Widener University where he earned an Associate Degree.
In addition to working as a self-employed wedding videographer, Brad spent his career in sales working for Conair, NBC Radio, Russell Reid, and United Site Services where he made friends with many colleagues and customers alike. Brad always shared a kind word or laugh with everyone he encountered.
Brad was a very devoted father to his children Courtney, Jessica and Kyle. He loved his children unconditionally and strived to make every activity and experience an adventure for them from an early age. After he and Kathy got together in 2008, Brad delighted in having two more children to love and parent, Jillian and Cameron. Brad always supported and encouraged his kids’ interests and individuality whether it was dance, poetry, yoga, acting, skateboarding or running.
Brad loved the simple pleasures in life. He enjoyed tending his garden, bird watching, walking his dogs, and sitting in the sun. He will be remembered for his selfless heart and his unwavering positive attitude.
Brad was a fun loving, quick-witted character with a vibrant, no-filter personality. He would crack you up with his non-stop chatter, his curiosity, and his running commentary on life. His soul, his presence, and his sense of humor will be truly missed.
Brad is survived by his loving partner Kathleen Janovic, children Courtney Jones, Jessica Jones, Kyle Jones, Jillian Janovic, and Cameron Janovic. Brad’s memory will be cherished by his brother Charles Jones, sister Barbara Jones and husband John Sandman, sister Sandra Jones and husband Tim Gotwols, his nephew Ben Sandman and wife Natalie Villacorta, and special cousin Nancy Scott. Brad also leaves behind many close friends including Sandra (Sandi) Bonin-Forlini who helped care for Brad in his final months. He also leaves behind the dogs he adored – Stella, Henry, Darla, Lola, and his grand-pup Luca.
Brad was predeceased by his parents Evelyn W. and Charles L. Jones.
Visitation was held Wednesday, March 12, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hockey Fights Cancer www.v.org
The family would like to give special thanks to all of the talented and dedicated medical professionals who cared for Brad at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Riverview Medical Center and through the Hackensack Meridian Hospice.
John F. Iannetta, 90, of Holmdel, New Jersey passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.
John was born inBaranello, in the Campobasso province of Italy where he lived before immigrating to the United States at age 12. He moved to Hartford, Connecticut, where a librarian noticed his love of reading and encouraged him to apply to her alma mater, The Ohio State University. At Ohio State, John received a degree in sociology and met his future wife, Mary. The two wed shortly after graduation and were married for 68 years.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and the Army Reserves for six years after college, earning the rank of sergeant (E-5) as well as an expert badge for the M1 rifle.
John began his business career as a salesman for department store Lazarus Co. in Columbus, Ohio and went on to become a sales manager at another department store, Lamson’s in Toledo, Ohio. He and Mary later moved their family to New Jersey, where John would eventually rise to become the general manager of non-foods for the supermarket chain Pathmark.
John and Mary have lived in Holmdel for over 55 years, raising three children and spoiling their six grandchildren whenever possible. They spent most winters at their second home in Naples, Florida, where John served as a docent at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, sharing his love of animals and nature with school groups and tourists.
Whether in New Jersey or Florida, John and Mary were rarely apart. The two were best friends and loved to garden, bird watch and cheer on the Ohio State football team together. Both their homes were filled with John’s intricate wood carvings of duck decoys, Santa figurines and various other animals as well as their large collection of orchids and other house plants, many of which they drove back and forth between the two states each year.
John’s greatest joy and pride in life was his family. He loved nothing more than to gather with his family over a good bottle of wine and regale them with stories of his life in Italy and the U.S. To his grandchildren, who called him Poppy, he was the ultimate cheerleader, often telling them “You must be my grandchild!” when they told him about their accomplishments.
John is survived by his wife Mary Elizabeth Iannetta (nee Bokanyi); his three children Sheri Iannetta Cupo and husband Dave, John M. Iannetta and wife Sandy, Lynn Iannetta Baker and husband Scott; and his six grandchildren Jessica Leigh Iannetta, Dominic John Cupo and his fiancee Ella Rose Douglas, Michael John Iannetta, Devon James Cupo, Sarah Elizabeth Baker and Colin Joseph Baker. He will also be greatly missed by his granddogs Maddie and Kona, his great grandcat Stolas and his great granddog Solo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Community Hope (https://www.communityhope-nj.org/) where his son John serves as board president; to Lunch Break (https://lunchbreak.org/) where his daughter Lynn is an active volunteer; or to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center (https://www.sthuberts.org/) to honor his love of animals.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to attend a memorial visitation celebrating his life on Tuesday, March 18, 11:00 am until this time of the service at noon at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow at Holmdel Mausoleum.
Jack Demarest, age 79 of Ocean, NJ passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2025.
Jack was born on April 27, 1945 in Broad Channel, New York, the first-born child in our direct Demarest line and the only male to carry on the Demarest name. He was followed by Sharon five years later and Deborah was seven years later. Jack grew up in Levittown and Massapequa but spent his teenage years in Smithtown. He was very athletic as a teen. Ice hockey was his favorite winter sport. Boy, could he skate! He played on a hockey team whenever the pond in Smithtown was frozen. Jack excelled at baseball and was a basketball “Star” while in high school. He loved to play La Crosse. Both Sharon and Deborah would help with his La Crosse training by throwing the ball to him so he could practice catching with the racket. Then he would toss the ball back to them. Of course, instead of tossing the ball straight back to one of us, he tossed it over their heads and well past them. He probably did that on purpose!
Jack was a Professor in the Department of Psychology at Monmouth University from 1976 to 2020 after earning his Ph.D. in 1976 in Animal Behavior and Neurosciences from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He achieved the rank of Professor of Psychology in 1989, serving as Chairperson from 1987 to 1991 and 1993 to 1994. Jack contributed significantly to the field of psychology as a scholar, having published over 30 journal articles, received 19 grants, delivered 11 invited addresses, published 11 book reviews, and presented over 100 papers and posters at professional conferences. He also personally supervised hundreds of senior thesis students and research assistants throughout his career.
He was instrumental in designing a curricular framework for embedding a sequence of research courses within the undergraduate psychology major at Monmouth that culminated in an individual empirical thesis, a framework similar to the one the Department follows to this day. He was awarded a department Visionary award in 2009 for this dedication to the science of psychology.
Jack lived his life to the fullest. He was an artist, an athlete, a musician, a mentor, an avid birdwatcher, and of course an intellectual. Above all else, he had unconditional love and pride for his family. Jack was known for his multiple greeting cards on special occasions, as a single card was incapable of communicating the love he would share with you. He found happiness in cars, his motorcycle, 4th of July fireworks, and most of all bringing joy to people through his music.
Jack is survived by his sister Deborah Demarest and her husband Don, two daughters, Alexandra and her husband Brian Simanek, and Dakota. He was also grandfather to Ryan Demarest.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 20, 2025, 6:00-7:30 pm, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be sent to Monmouth University in Jack’s honor. Gifts can be made online at http://www.monmouth.edu/Demarest, or by check made payable to “Monmouth University” noting “Demarest Award” in the memo line and mailed to Monmouth University, c/o University Advancement, 400 Cedar Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ 07764.
With humble hearts and gratitude for her life, we announce the peaceful passing of Violeta Lemos, at the age of 83, on March 8, 2025, in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Born on January 30, 1942, in Recife, Brazil, Violeta was a cherished soul who walked this Earth with respect for all of creation. Her spirit now rests in eternal grace.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 15th, 2025 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown.
Terry Warner, 78, of Holmdel, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born on December 5, 1946, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Marie and Perry Warner.
Terry’s educational journey began at the University of California, Davis, where he earned his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering. His passion for technology led him to pursue a Master’s degree in Computer Science at Columbia University. Terry’s career was marked by his dedication to his field, and he was known for his sharp intellect and innovative approach to solving complex problems.
On November 20, 1971, Terry married the love of his life, Mary, and together they built a life full of love, laughter, and cherished memories. Terry was a devoted father to his son, Terry, and daughter, Stephanie, and a proud grandfather to his two grandsons, TJ and Cayden. His family was the center of his world, and he took great joy in being part of their lives.
Terry is survived by his beloved wife Mary, son Terry, daughter Stephanie, son-in-law Tom, and grandsons TJ and Cayden. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gene Warner.
A celebration of life will be held at Holmdel Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 18th, from 3:00-5:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Terry’s memory.
Terry’s legacy lives on through his family, his contributions to the world of technology, and the countless lives he touched with his kindness, wisdom, and sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Rest in peace, Terry. Your memory will forever be cherished.
Robert A. Monaco, M.D., (79), of Farmingdale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, with his family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 5, 1945, to Jean and Edmond Monaco. He was raised in Floral Park, NY. He graduated cum laude in 1963 from Holy Cross High School in Bayside, NY. He then graduated cum laude in 1967 from Siena College, Loudonville, NY where he majored in Biology and minored in Chemistry. In 1971, Dr. Monaco received his M.D. degree from the New Jersey College of Medicine, Newark, NJ. He completed a straight medical internship and a 3-year Radiology residency also at the New Jersey College of Medicine where he served as Chief Resident.
He then completed a Fellowship in Nuclear Medicine at New York University Medical Center. He became certified by the American Board of Radiology in 1975 and by the American Board of Nuclear Medicine in 1976. During this time he served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 6 years where he performed radiology services at the Walson Army Hospital at Fort Dix and the Paterson Army Hospital at Fort Monmouth.
Dr. Monaco was offered full-time faculty positions at the New Jersey College of Medicine and New York University Medical Center, but he chose to enter the private practice of Radiology and accepted a position in the Radiology Department at Point Pleasant Hospital in 1976. He was a member of the department for 40 years and served as its Chairman for 25 years. He was elected secretary and treasurer of the medical staff of Ocean Medical Center. He also accepted an invitation to serve on the Board of Ocean Medical Center’s Foundation where he was a member for 20 years, at times serving as the secretary and the treasurer of the Board. He co-chaired, with his wife Susan, several major fundraisers for the Hospital.
Dr. Monaco was the founding partner of Open MRI and Diagnostic Imaging of Wall and served as its managing partner for its first 4 years. In 2006, he was invited to serve on the Executive Board of the Radiological Society of New Jersey, where he also served as Chairman of the Membership Committee. He has been a member of numerous professional societies including the American Society of Nuclear Medicine and the Radiological Society of North America.
Dr. Monaco was honored by the Ocean Medical Center at their Annual Anniversary Gala on September 10, 2013 for his invaluable contribution to the Medical Center. At that time, he was also honored by the Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey for his outstanding dedication and steadfast commitment to his fellow citizens as evidenced by his exemplary history of community leadership. Dr. Monaco was also honored by the Township of Brick when they declared September 21, 2013, as Dr. Robert Monaco Day for his outstanding medical service and commitment to the community.
Dr. Monaco is survived by his loving wife Susan and his four children Kevin (Maggie), Robert, Christopher (Jacqueline), and Sarah, and his beloved grandchildren Madeline Jean, Henry Edmund, and Matthew Robert. He is also survived by his brother Edmond Monaco.
Dr. Monaco was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Colts Neck and San Marco Catholic Church in Marco Island, FL. He enjoyed spending relaxing days at the beach in Marco Island, FL, as evidenced by his residency of 40 years. He also enjoyed summers at Manasquan Beach. Dr. Monaco enjoyed traveling, boating, and fishing, and he was also an avid Yankee fan.
He will be remembered as a wonderful, caring, and kind husband, father, doctor, and friend. He will also be remembered for his generosity, his integrity, his sense of fairness, and his strong work ethic. The man in the glass was his friend.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the exceptional staff at CareOne at Wall for all their unceasing care and love.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday, March 17th at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s RC Church, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck. Followed by interment at St. Gabriel’s Cemetery, 100 N. Main Street, Marlboro. Sent from the all new AOL app for iOS
Louis E. Verona, 75, of Ocean Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 10, 2025.
We celebrate the life of Tyshon Antonio Brazile Sr., born on October 9, 1973, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to George Thomas Mitchell Jr. (Jane) and Marsha Brazile Bagley. Surrounded by his loving family, he peacefully departed this life on March 7, 2025, in Neptune, New Jersey.
Tyshon was a devoted brother to Robert “Bee” Bagley Jr., Willie Bagley, TuRob “Robbie” Bagley, and Chance Bernard Bagley. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Bernard Bagley Sr., and his “ride or die” friend, whom he called his brother, Derek Love. Tyshon was dearly loved by his Aunt Lorene Spencer, Aunt Celia Brazile, and Uncle Brian Hunter. He also shared a close relationship with his cousins, Anthony “Bama” Brazile and Ethel Dinkins. He was a former member of First Union Baptist Church and was baptized at the age of 12 by Rev. George Hunley Sr.
Tyshon was a man of many talents, with hands skilled in both artistry and craftsmanship. Whether holding a pencil or a pair of clippers, he had a unique ability to create beauty in every stroke and every trim. His passion shone through as he meticulously sketched logos and designs for local entrepreneurs, turning their dreams into reality with each carefully drawn line. He often said, “A good cut and a good drawing have one thing in common—they tell a story.” His talents were not just skills; they were his way of giving back, leaving his mark on the world—one masterpiece at a time.
Tyshon’s legacy continues through his beloved children: Tahmir Nashon Brazile, Tahmel I. “Melly” Brazile, Tyshon Antonio “Stuff” Brazile Jr., and precious daughter Zaja Sheree “Moo-Moo” Brazile.
His love, creativity, and generosity will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Tyshon’s long-time devoted friends included Bibi Bennett, Hakim Dupree, Idivine Clark, Davon Stephenson, and Jamar Thompson.
Family was the foundation of his life—the unshakable pillar upon which he built his legacy. He believed that true wealth was not measured in material things but in the love shared between family members, the laughter echoing through a home, and the unwavering support of those bound by blood and heart.
He was the glue that held everyone together, the quiet force that reminded us that no matter where life took us, we always had each other. Whether through Sunday dinners filled with stories, gentle words of wisdom in times of doubt, or simply showing up when it mattered most, he taught us that family was not just something you were born into—it was something you nurtured, protected, and cherished. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit lives on in every embrace, every shared meal, and every moment we choose love over distance. His legacy is not just in the memories we hold but in the way we continue to hold each other close.
William “Alvis” Schnitzer, 67, of Long Branch, passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025 after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease.
He was a graduate of Rutgers University and was lead computer programmer at Direct Energy in Princeton.
Alvis was a renowned and respected musician, guitarist, composer and singer. He had an electic knowledge of rock, blues and jazz and was complimented by his irresistible sense of humor and smarts which improved every experience. His collaboration with many Asbury Park legends at shore venues thrilled all.
He is predeceased by his father, the Honorable Michael Schnitzer and mother, Louise Schnitzer.
Surviving is his wife of 25 years, Denise Grogan; his mother-in-law, Ginny Grogan; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
A special shoutout to John Cavallo, leader of Chik-A-Boom where Alvis played for more than 20 years. Alvis and John went together like peanut butter and jelly. He never needed to rehearse to play. This band was the best cover band on the Jersey Shore 5 years straight as was said by Night and Day magazine.
Visitation will be from 3-6 pm Wednesday, March 19 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the kidney, heart or arthritis foundations. Denise would like to thank all his friends, especially Mark Fuhring for helping him through the recent difficult years. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Peter Valpone; her two stepsons, Peter and Paul Valpone, her parents, Samuel and Mary Vacchiano and brothers, Frank Vacchiano and Pat Quatrano.
She is survived by her children, Austin and Amanda Woardell; her mother, Lynn Shaheen Fileccia; her father, Charles Scialfa; her sister, Jessica Lawlor; her brother-in-law, Tim Lawlor; her nephews, Tim Lawlor and Ryan Lawlor; her stepfather, Steven Fileccia, Sr.; and a wide circle of family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A memorial service was held on Friday, March 14, at Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rachel’s life.
Jacquelyn “Jackie” Carter Thomas was born May 9,1952 in Hartwell, GA to the late Henry Carter Sr. and Cora Bowman Carter. Stepmother was Mary Reed Carter.
Jackie graduated from Long Branch High School in Long Branch, New Jersey. She continued her training and graduated from cosmetology school. She had masterful skills in hair braiding and hair coloring. Jackie created beautiful hairstyles for all ages, especially young adults in her neighborhood. She was also a trained and gifted Nails Technician. Jackie was very creative. She enjoyed designing and making jewelry.
Jackie loved children and was a caregiver for many children in the community throughout her life.
Jackie was predeceased by her son, Corey Laron Thomas and siblings, Stephen Carter, Erskine “Dicky” Carter, James’s “Skeet” Carter, John W. Reed, Audrey Adams and Barbara Reed Paterson.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Thomas, 3 granddaughters, grandson, Corey “Little Corey” Thomas Jr., her sister, Gloria Carter Craft, and brother, Robert J. (Jewel) Reed. Her niece, Ursula Covin, was her faithful and loving Attendant. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews to cherish her memory IBorn Brent of Long Branch, NJ, William R. Craft Jr. of Columbia, SC, Erica M. Craft of Anderson, SC, Zeneta Carter Jones (Payson Jones) of Seneca, SC, Sara Cobb (CSM RET Jessie Cobb), of Lawton, OK, Sandra Jordan, Albert Adams Jr., and Jeffrey Adams of Hartwell, GA, Donald Adams of Mooresville, NC, Linda Anderson of Maryland; She had a special bond with “Tooda” who she babysat and remained close to into adulthood and a host of relatives and friends.
Lawrence Oliver Edwards Jr., born on August 11, 1943, passed away peacefully in his home on March 11, 2025. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, leaving behind a legacy of love and strength.
Lawrence is survived by his beloved wife, Georgina Edwards; his son, Lawrence Oliver Edwards III; his daughters, Amanda Georgina Edwards, Ruthanne Edwards, and Jennifer Edwards; and his daughter-in-law, Marisa Edwards. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Lawrence Oliver Edwards IV and Ellie Loewe Edwards.
A proud veteran, Lawrence served in the Marine Corps for four years and the U.S. Army for two years, embodying a spirit of duty and honor. He held a Degree in Auto Mechanics and had a lifelong passion for marine and boating activities.
Lawrence found joy in the great outdoors, especially fishing, and took immense pride in his gardening. His green thumb was matched only by his remarkable skills as a handyman; he had a talent for fixing anything, especially with his welding expertise.
He will be remembered for his kindness, his ability to make those around him smile, and his unwavering dedication to his family. Lawrence’s legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 21st, at 11 AM at Grace Methodist Church in Eatontown. Family and friends are invited to gather to honor his memory and share stories that reflect the joy he brought to their lives.
Rest in peace, Lawrence. You will be dearly missed.