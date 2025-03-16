Local Obituaries

Steven Weissman a lifelong resident of Long Branch died at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Steven was born on April 8, 1956 in Long Branch, the son of Betty Kramer Weissman and Charles Weissman.

He worked in the Insurance industry with his father Charlie Weissman at E &K Agency.

Steven is pre-deceased by his father, Charles Weissman in 2022.

Surviving is his mother, Betty Kramer Weismann; two sisters, Amy Weissman and Jan and her husband Richard Auerbach; his nieces and nephews, Paul Auerbach and his wife Tina, Sara Patterson and her husband Arthur and Jannah Weissman; his great nephews, Theo and Wesley Patterson.

Graveside services, Monday March 17th, 1:00 PM at Agudath Achim Cemetery, Neptune.

Katherine (Zenko) Keszler, aged 101, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 18, 2025, in West Long Branch, NJ, due to age-related health complications. Born on May 31, 1923, in New Brunswick, NJ, to Sophie and Michael Zenko, Katherine lived a life marked by love, care, and community spirit.

In 1947, Katherine married Geza ‘Guy’ Keszler, and together they built a warm, loving home in Central New Jersey where they raised six children. After the passing of her husband in 2002 and her firstborn son, Alan, in 2019, Katherine continued to be the family’s cornerstone, providing unwavering support and love.

Katherine’s legacy includes a successful career where she owned and operated several businesses including a tavern in South River, a small market in Morgan, and the White Oak Market in Seaside Park. She also dedicated part of her life to education, teaching in the 1960s before retiring in 1986.

Beyond her professional life, Katherine cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often seen humming to them as she rocked them in her arms. Her home was the hub for holidays and family gatherings, a testament to her role as a beloved matriarch.

She leaves behind a loving family: her daughter-in-law Lynn Keszler; son Michael and his wife Debbie; daughter Kathy Mostowy and her husband Walter; sons Roger and his wife Sharon, Robert and his wife Joan, and Ronald and his wife Betsy; along with 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

A service to celebrate Katherine’s life was held at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 992 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ, on Saturday, March 15 at 3 pm. The Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch, NJ, is assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation Of America, 290 Turnpike Road, Suite 5-315, Westborough, Maryland 01581 Web: https://myasthenia.givevirtuous.org/donate/donation-form or the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, New Jersey 08736 Web: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html, organizations that held a special place in her heart. Katherine’s kindness, dedication to her family, and community involvement will be deeply missed and forever cherished by those who knew her.

Bradley Wilbur Jones, 59, of Oceanport, New Jersey passed away on March 8, 2025 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. Brad’s partner, the love of his life and soulmate, Kathleen Janovic, accompanied him through every aspect of his courageous seven-plus year battle against cancer. Brad and Kathy made the most of their moments together during their seventeen years together whether traveling or spending time on their favorite island, St. Maarten. They also enjoyed their love of theater and sports – but most of all- their love of family and friends was their common bond. Brad was Kathy’s biggest fan throughout all of her endeavors whether on the stage or on the dance floor or on the ski slopes. They were truly best friends.

Brad was born on September 24, 1965 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of Evelyn Gray Jones and Charles L Jones. Brad was the youngest of four, who was doted on by his parents and siblings. He was an active, happy child who enjoyed every type of physical activity. This was true throughout Brad’s life – whether playing little league, swimming, riding his dirt bike, playing hockey, roller-blading, golfing, skiing, or cruising on his jet-ski. Brad was a lifelong sports fan – especially of the NY Rangers and the NY Mets.

Brad graduated from Matawan Regional High School in 1984 where he was a member of the golf team. He attended Brookdale Community College and graduated from Widener University where he earned an Associate Degree.

In addition to working as a self-employed wedding videographer, Brad spent his career in sales working for Conair, NBC Radio, Russell Reid, and United Site Services where he made friends with many colleagues and customers alike. Brad always shared a kind word or laugh with everyone he encountered.

Brad was a very devoted father to his children Courtney, Jessica and Kyle. He loved his children unconditionally and strived to make every activity and experience an adventure for them from an early age. After he and Kathy got together in 2008, Brad delighted in having two more children to love and parent, Jillian and Cameron. Brad always supported and encouraged his kids’ interests and individuality whether it was dance, poetry, yoga, acting, skateboarding or running.

Brad loved the simple pleasures in life. He enjoyed tending his garden, bird watching, walking his dogs, and sitting in the sun. He will be remembered for his selfless heart and his unwavering positive attitude.

Brad was a fun loving, quick-witted character with a vibrant, no-filter personality. He would crack you up with his non-stop chatter, his curiosity, and his running commentary on life. His soul, his presence, and his sense of humor will be truly missed.

Brad is survived by his loving partner Kathleen Janovic, children Courtney Jones, Jessica Jones, Kyle Jones, Jillian Janovic, and Cameron Janovic. Brad’s memory will be cherished by his brother Charles Jones, sister Barbara Jones and husband John Sandman, sister Sandra Jones and husband Tim Gotwols, his nephew Ben Sandman and wife Natalie Villacorta, and special cousin Nancy Scott. Brad also leaves behind many close friends including Sandra (Sandi) Bonin-Forlini who helped care for Brad in his final months. He also leaves behind the dogs he adored – Stella, Henry, Darla, Lola, and his grand-pup Luca.

Brad was predeceased by his parents Evelyn W. and Charles L. Jones.

Visitation was held Wednesday, March 12, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hockey Fights Cancer www.v.org

The family would like to give special thanks to all of the talented and dedicated medical professionals who cared for Brad at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Riverview Medical Center and through the Hackensack Meridian Hospice.

John F. Iannetta, 90, of Holmdel, New Jersey passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

John was born inBaranello, in the Campobasso province of Italy where he lived before immigrating to the United States at age 12. He moved to Hartford, Connecticut, where a librarian noticed his love of reading and encouraged him to apply to her alma mater, The Ohio State University. At Ohio State, John received a degree in sociology and met his future wife, Mary. The two wed shortly after graduation and were married for 68 years.

He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and the Army Reserves for six years after college, earning the rank of sergeant (E-5) as well as an expert badge for the M1 rifle.

John began his business career as a salesman for department store Lazarus Co. in Columbus, Ohio and went on to become a sales manager at another department store, Lamson’s in Toledo, Ohio. He and Mary later moved their family to New Jersey, where John would eventually rise to become the general manager of non-foods for the supermarket chain Pathmark.

John and Mary have lived in Holmdel for over 55 years, raising three children and spoiling their six grandchildren whenever possible. They spent most winters at their second home in Naples, Florida, where John served as a docent at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, sharing his love of animals and nature with school groups and tourists.

Whether in New Jersey or Florida, John and Mary were rarely apart. The two were best friends and loved to garden, bird watch and cheer on the Ohio State football team together. Both their homes were filled with John’s intricate wood carvings of duck decoys, Santa figurines and various other animals as well as their large collection of orchids and other house plants, many of which they drove back and forth between the two states each year.

John’s greatest joy and pride in life was his family. He loved nothing more than to gather with his family over a good bottle of wine and regale them with stories of his life in Italy and the U.S. To his grandchildren, who called him Poppy, he was the ultimate cheerleader, often telling them “You must be my grandchild!” when they told him about their accomplishments.

John is survived by his wife Mary Elizabeth Iannetta (nee Bokanyi); his three children Sheri Iannetta Cupo and husband Dave, John M. Iannetta and wife Sandy, Lynn Iannetta Baker and husband Scott; and his six grandchildren Jessica Leigh Iannetta, Dominic John Cupo and his fiancee Ella Rose Douglas, Michael John Iannetta, Devon James Cupo, Sarah Elizabeth Baker and Colin Joseph Baker. He will also be greatly missed by his granddogs Maddie and Kona, his great grandcat Stolas and his great granddog Solo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Community Hope (https://www.communityhope-nj.org/) where his son John serves as board president; to Lunch Break (https://lunchbreak.org/) where his daughter Lynn is an active volunteer; or to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center (https://www.sthuberts.org/) to honor his love of animals.

Relatives and friends are encouraged to attend a memorial visitation celebrating his life on Tuesday, March 18, 11:00 am until this time of the service at noon at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow at Holmdel Mausoleum.

Betty Wagner, 69 of Long Branch, died on March 5, 2025 at Complete Care at Monmouth in Long Branch. She was born in Manhasset, New York and was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Meryl Ann Wagner. Surviving is her brother, Robert Wagner. Burial was private at Mt. Prospect Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Jack Demarest, age 79 of Ocean, NJ passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2025.

Jack was born on April 27, 1945 in Broad Channel, New York, the first-born child in our direct Demarest line and the only male to carry on the Demarest name. He was followed by Sharon five years later and Deborah was seven years later. Jack grew up in Levittown and Massapequa but spent his teenage years in Smithtown. He was very athletic as a teen. Ice hockey was his favorite winter sport. Boy, could he skate! He played on a hockey team whenever the pond in Smithtown was frozen. Jack excelled at baseball and was a basketball “Star” while in high school. He loved to play La Crosse. Both Sharon and Deborah would help with his La Crosse training by throwing the ball to him so he could practice catching with the racket. Then he would toss the ball back to them. Of course, instead of tossing the ball straight back to one of us, he tossed it over their heads and well past them. He probably did that on purpose!

Jack was a Professor in the Department of Psychology at Monmouth University from 1976 to 2020 after earning his Ph.D. in 1976 in Animal Behavior and Neurosciences from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He achieved the rank of Professor of Psychology in 1989, serving as Chairperson from 1987 to 1991 and 1993 to 1994. Jack contributed significantly to the field of psychology as a scholar, having published over 30 journal articles, received 19 grants, delivered 11 invited addresses, published 11 book reviews, and presented over 100 papers and posters at professional conferences. He also personally supervised hundreds of senior thesis students and research assistants throughout his career.

He was instrumental in designing a curricular framework for embedding a sequence of research courses within the undergraduate psychology major at Monmouth that culminated in an individual empirical thesis, a framework similar to the one the Department follows to this day. He was awarded a department Visionary award in 2009 for this dedication to the science of psychology.

Jack lived his life to the fullest. He was an artist, an athlete, a musician, a mentor, an avid birdwatcher, and of course an intellectual. Above all else, he had unconditional love and pride for his family. Jack was known for his multiple greeting cards on special occasions, as a single card was incapable of communicating the love he would share with you. He found happiness in cars, his motorcycle, 4th of July fireworks, and most of all bringing joy to people through his music.

Jack is survived by his sister Deborah Demarest and her husband Don, two daughters, Alexandra and her husband Brian Simanek, and Dakota. He was also grandfather to Ryan Demarest.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 20, 2025, 6:00-7:30 pm, at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be sent to Monmouth University in Jack’s honor. Gifts can be made online at http://www.monmouth.edu/Demarest, or by check made payable to “Monmouth University” noting “Demarest Award” in the memo line and mailed to Monmouth University, c/o University Advancement, 400 Cedar Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ 07764.

With humble hearts and gratitude for her life, we announce the peaceful passing of Violeta Lemos, at the age of 83, on March 8, 2025, in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. Born on January 30, 1942, in Recife, Brazil, Violeta was a cherished soul who walked this Earth with respect for all of creation. Her spirit now rests in eternal grace.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 15th, 2025 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown.

Terry Warner, 78, of Holmdel, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born on December 5, 1946, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Marie and Perry Warner.

Terry’s educational journey began at the University of California, Davis, where he earned his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering. His passion for technology led him to pursue a Master’s degree in Computer Science at Columbia University. Terry’s career was marked by his dedication to his field, and he was known for his sharp intellect and innovative approach to solving complex problems.

On November 20, 1971, Terry married the love of his life, Mary, and together they built a life full of love, laughter, and cherished memories. Terry was a devoted father to his son, Terry, and daughter, Stephanie, and a proud grandfather to his two grandsons, TJ and Cayden. His family was the center of his world, and he took great joy in being part of their lives.

Terry is survived by his beloved wife Mary, son Terry, daughter Stephanie, son-in-law Tom, and grandsons TJ and Cayden. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gene Warner.

A celebration of life will be held at Holmdel Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 18th, from 3:00-5:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Terry’s memory.

Terry’s legacy lives on through his family, his contributions to the world of technology, and the countless lives he touched with his kindness, wisdom, and sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Rest in peace, Terry. Your memory will forever be cherished.