The Burlap Project – Local Artists Transform Rook Coffee Burlap Bags into Stunning Pieces of Art

Forty local artists have taken inspiration from simple Rook Burlap Coffee Bags to create stunning upcycled works of art for the latest exhibit at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center.

The Burlap Project, running from April 6th to May 3rd, is a collaboration with the Long Branch Green Team and Rook Coffee Roasters in celebration of Earth Month.

This exhibit features the creativity and vision of local artists who have transformed burlap coffee bags from Rook Coffee into a diverse collection of unique art pieces. Each artist was given the same material – the burlap coffee bag – and had complete freedom to interpret, manipulate, and reimagine it in their own style.

“The results are as diverse as they are inspiring. Some artists have created sculptures, while others have designed wearable art. Some have used the burlap as a canvas, painting directly on it. What’s truly exciting is seeing how each artist’s creativity blossoms from the same starting point, leading to wildly different outcomes,” said Arts Director Maggie Fischer.

The idea for this exhibit originated with Long Branch resident, Mark Davis, who began saving burlap bags from landfills and repurpose them in the Long Branch Community Garden as a weed barrier. Now, those same bags are being transformed into stunning pieces of art, including paintings, sculptures, fashion, and more!

The Burlap Project runs from April 4th to May 6th, and the arts center is open daily from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

Other April Events:

Tuesday, April 22nd 10am-1pm

Burlap Studio Class: Create textured, expressive art using burlap, just like the artists in our exhibit—while exploring unique techniques with your own supplies or ours.

Sunday 4/27 12-3pm

Garden State Art Weekend: The LBACC is excited to participate in this year’s Garden State Arts Weekend with live painting by Ashley McFarland and more! Stop by to watch artists in action, explore the Burlap Project exhibit, and connect with the creative community