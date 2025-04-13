Monmouth County Park System to Host Seashore Open House in Long Branch

The Monmouth County Park System will host its annual Seashore Open House on Tuesday, April 15. Held from 1-4 p.m. at the Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park Activity Center, Long Branch, this event features hands-on activities that will entertain and educate you and your family about the shore and the sea. Park System Naturalists will be there to chat about the seashore and the small aquatic animals on display. Admission and parking are free.

For more information regarding the Park System and its offerings, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.