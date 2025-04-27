EAT. DRINK. VIBE. Boujee Foodie Con Returns to Fort Monmouth for Year Three May 3rd and 4th

Oceanport – Boujee Foodie Con is returning for year three to the bustling grounds of Fort Monmouth in Oceanport, on May 3rd and 4th. Boujee Foodie is an outdoor, one-of-a-kind, elevated food festival, mixed with distinctive vendors, music, games, and experiences. It is an unforgettable experience for foodies, families, music lovers, and the community. – Boujee Foodie Con is returning for year three to the bustling grounds of Fort Monmouth in Oceanport,and 4th. Boujee Foodie is an outdoor, one-of-a-kind, elevated food festival, mixed with distinctive vendors, music, games, and experiences. It is an unforgettable experience for foodies, families, music lovers, and the community.

This year’s participants will be serving up food festival friendly size portions, so hungry guests can taste a wide variety of offerings. Additionally, there will be a larger kids section offering physical challenges and friendly competitions, plus face painting and photo opportunities. Once again, there will be live music performances and entertainment throughout the day, including favorite local bands.

The tented area on the grounds surrounding Russel Hall of historic Fort Monmouth will feature some of the hottest local restaurants, independent eateries, and food and beverage providers in the area. Attendees can purchase and taste a variety of samplings from local and regional establishments. The list of participants continues to grow and with a wide variety of offerings there will be something to satisfy every palate. For the latest food vendors and updates follow @boujee_foodie_con on Instagram and on Facebook @boujeefoodiecon and visit the website at www.boujee-foodie.com

Vendors are subject to change. At press time a current list of vendors includes:

Baseline Social

Mav’s Top Buns

Cousins Maine Lobster

Good Life Coffee

Playa Bowls

Pretty and Tasty Macarons

Chefs & Co

Dim Sum World

Chocolate Moonshine

Twisted Taters

Crazy Corn 05

Dellina Concessions

Bella Ciao

Dolato

Latin Bites

Bada Bing Bites

J Bakes

Sprout House

Honeysuckle Nectary

Shore Sauce

Two Bottle Stef Wine Tasting

Your Sister’s Balls

Non Food Vendors

Arm Vibes Bracelet Bar – Permanent Jewelry Experience

CUTCO

Heka Cherie Organic CBD Balms and Tinctures

Dainzie’s Psychic Readings

Diana’s Face Painting

Goddess Glow

Elite Retreat

Three Bee’s Soap

Shore Car Club Experience

Sponsors for the event include: Riverwalk Center, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace,Tropicana,

SunBum, Atlantic Eye, The Fort Athletic Club, and Atlantis Mortgage.

“We’re excited to be back for year three and have made some changes we think people will love, including more unique, one-of-a-kind vendors, showcasing the diverse food scene and entrepreneurs in this area,” says CW Events founder, Renee Lam-Whiteman. Co-organizer Melanie Carpenter adds, “We also really focused on creating a weekend that is great for the entire family. This included adding more games that everyone will want to get involved in such as, velcro axe throwing, football challenges, basketball hoop shoot, and top notch live band performances by: Earth Monkeys, Damian, DCQ, Squad 5 and Krayzer.”

Once again, as one of the event’s main sponsors and owner of the event location, Riverwalk Center CEO Michael Abboud is donating 100% of the rent proceeds to Oceanport First Responders. To date, Oceanport First Responders have received $8500. Additionally, Boujee Foodie Con and its vendors are teaming up with local non profit organization, Lunch Break, by donating available leftover food.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 at www.eventbrite.com or $20 day of the event at the gate. Price of admission covers security, shuttle service to free parking, games, face painting, photo ops, and LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY. Children under 10 are admitted free.