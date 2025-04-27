EAT. DRINK. VIBE. Boujee Foodie Con Returns to Fort Monmouth for Year Three May 3rd and 4th

TRAINER MIKE DINI LEADS FIRST ARRIVALS AT MONMOUTH PARK AS STABLE AREA OPENS IN ADVANCE OF MAY 10 OPENING DAYApril 26, 2025
Angela Christopher throws and hits Shore Regional to a winApril 27, 2025
Oceanport – Boujee Foodie Con is returning for year three to the bustling grounds of Fort Monmouth in Oceanport, on May 3rd and 4th. Boujee Foodie is an outdoor, one-of-a-kind, elevated food festival, mixed with distinctive vendors, music, games, and experiences. It is an unforgettable experience for foodies, families, music lovers, and the community.
This year’s participants will be serving up food festival friendly size portions, so hungry guests can taste a wide variety of offerings. Additionally, there will be a larger kids section offering physical challenges and friendly competitions, plus face painting and photo opportunities. Once again, there will be live music performances and entertainment throughout the day, including favorite local bands.
The tented area on the grounds surrounding Russel Hall of historic Fort Monmouth will feature some of the hottest local restaurants, independent eateries, and food and beverage providers in the area. Attendees can purchase and taste a variety of samplings from local and regional establishments. The list of participants continues to grow and with a wide variety of offerings there will be something to satisfy every palate. For the latest food vendors and updates follow @boujee_foodie_con on Instagram and on Facebook @boujeefoodiecon and visit the website at www.boujee-foodie.com
Vendors are subject to change. At press time a current list of vendors includes:
Baseline Social
Mav’s Top Buns
Cousins Maine Lobster
Good Life Coffee
Playa Bowls
Pretty and Tasty Macarons
Chefs & Co
Dim Sum World
Chocolate Moonshine
Twisted Taters
Crazy Corn 05
Dellina Concessions
Bella Ciao
Dolato
Latin Bites
Bada Bing Bites
J Bakes
Sprout House
Honeysuckle Nectary
Shore Sauce
Two Bottle Stef Wine Tasting
Your Sister’s Balls
Non Food Vendors
Arm Vibes Bracelet Bar – Permanent Jewelry Experience
CUTCO
Heka Cherie Organic CBD Balms and Tinctures
Dainzie’s Psychic Readings
Diana’s Face Painting
Goddess Glow
Elite Retreat
Three Bee’s Soap
Shore Car Club Experience
Sponsors for the event include: Riverwalk Center, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace,Tropicana,
SunBum, Atlantic Eye, The Fort Athletic Club, and Atlantis Mortgage.
“We’re excited to be back for year three and have made some changes we think people will love, including more unique, one-of-a-kind vendors, showcasing the diverse food scene and entrepreneurs in this area,” says CW Events founder, Renee Lam-Whiteman. Co-organizer Melanie Carpenter adds, “We also really focused on creating a weekend that is great for the entire family. This included adding more games that everyone will want to get involved in such as, velcro axe throwing, football challenges, basketball hoop shoot, and top notch live band performances by: Earth Monkeys, Damian, DCQ, Squad 5 and Krayzer.”
Once again, as one of the event’s main sponsors and owner of the event location, Riverwalk Center CEO Michael Abboud is donating 100% of the rent proceeds to Oceanport First Responders. To date, Oceanport First Responders have received $8500. Additionally, Boujee Foodie Con and its vendors are teaming up with local non profit organization, Lunch Break, by donating available leftover food.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 at www.eventbrite.com or $20 day of the event at the gate. Price of admission covers security, shuttle service to free parking, games, face painting, photo ops, and LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY. Children under 10 are admitted free.
We love our furry friends more than anyone but sadly pets are not permitted. On Saturday, May 3rd hours are from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 4th from 12:30 p.m. to 6.p.m. Event is rain or shine.