Municipal Aid applications being accepted for $150 million in FY26 grants

Transit Village, Bikeways, and Safe Streets to Transit applications also being accepted

The Murphy Administration announced the grant solicitation period for NJDOT’s Fiscal Year 2026 State Aid programs is now open. Starting today, April 25, applications will be accepted for Municipal Aid, Transit Village, Bikeway, and Safe Streets to Transit programs through July 1, 2025.

“Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Transportation are committed to investing in municipal and county infrastructure by providing financial assistance and technical expertise for local road and bridge projects,” NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor said. “Municipal Aid grants, along with our Transit Village, Bikeway, and Safe Streets to Transit programs, allow our communities to make quality-of-life and safety improvements to ensure New Jersey has a modern and efficient transportation system for all users.”

NJDOT’s grant cycles allow municipalities to incorporate awarded projects into upcoming municipal budgets to ensure that important infrastructure projects get to construction sooner. Grant awards are expected to be announced in November. The following is a brief description of each grant program:

Municipal Aid – This $140 million program with an additional $10 million in Urban Aid provides funding for local transportation projects for a total of $150 million. Municipalities are encouraged to consider projects that support walking and biking safety.

Transit Village* – This program is open to the 36 municipalities that have been designated as Transit Villages by the Commissioner of Transportation and the inter-agency Transit Village Task Force. A total of $1 million is available to fund traditional and non-traditional transportation projects that enhance walking, biking and/or transit ridership within a half mile of the transit facility. The approved Transit Village municipalities are provided in the following link:

http://www.state.nj.us/transportation/business/localaid/transitvillagef.shtm

Bikeways* – This $1 million program is intended to fund bicycle projects which create new Bike Path Mileage. This program encourages new bikeways that are physically separated from motorized vehicular traffic by an open space or barrier. Counties and municipalities are eligible.

Safe Streets to Transit* – This program encourages counties and municipalities to construct safe and accessible pedestrian linkages to transit facilities to promote transit usage for all. A total of $1 million is available for grant awards.

*Note: An additional $17.4 million was provided in the FY 2025 State Budget to disperse among these programs for a total of $20.4 million allowing the award of many more grants and more fully funded grants.

The grants are administered by the NJDOT Division of Local Aid and Economic Development. The Local Aid Resource Center provides a central warehouse for local government managers by providing hands-on resources for the application process, raising awareness of grant cycles and proactively communicating program information.

For more information about Local Aid programs go to www.njdotlocalaidrc.com; call 609.649.9395; or email DOT-LocalAID.ResourceCenter@dot.nj.gov. For NJDOT news follow us on X (Twitter) @NewJerseyDOT, on the NJDOT Facebook page, or Instagram @NewJersey.DOT.