Figli Di Colombo Presents 2025 Scholarship Awards

Long Branch – The Figli Di Colombo held their annual student scholarship awards dinner on Monday night at the club located on South Seventh Avenue. The name of the club translates to; “Sons of Columbus” and is made up of members with Italian bloodlines.

The club has very strict guidelines on how students are selected to receive scholarships. This year, they awarded a total of $11,000 in financial assistance to honorees. Some of the requirements are the student’s grades, GPA, volunteer community service, study of the Italian language and culture, and any clubs, sports or activities they are involved in.

2025 Scholarship Winners

Ava Caputo is a senior at Shore Regional High School with a passion for learning, sports, and community service. One of her most meaningful experiences was traveling to Italy after forming friendships with visiting students from Padua during her sophomore year. Chosen as one of eighteen students to visit Padua, she explored Rome and Florence before staying with a host family, where she experienced Italian culture firsthand.

At school, Ava is the captain of the Varsity Women’s Soccer team and is active in clubs like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Investment Club. She also works at her family’s local family business, Caputo’s Bakery, all while maintaining a 96.071 GPA. Ava’s experiences continue to shape her into a dedicated leader, athlete, and global learner.

Domenico Sciarappa III, is a dedicated student at Shore Regional High School with plans to pursue a degree in Cybersecurity at West Virginia University. During his high school years, he has shown exceptional commitment by competing as a varsity wrestler for all four years, earning the role of captain for the 2025 season, and playing varsity football for three years. His passion for both athletics and academics demonstrates his strong work ethic, leadership skills, and determination to excel in every endeavor.

Anthony Giordano takes great pride in his Italian-American heritage, which has shaped his values of hard work, family, and community. Growing up, he embraced Italian traditions—Sunday pasta dinners, the Feast of San Gennaro, and the importance of perseverance and generosity. His ancestors came to the U.S. seeking opportunity, and their resilience inspires him to work hard and chase his own goals. At Long Branch High School, Anthony has made his mark as an Honor Roll student, Student Council member, and active participant in the Economics Club. Transferring in his sophomore year didn’t slow him down—he quickly adapted and got involved. His summer internship at Joseph Anthony Realty reinforced his passion for business, teaching him financial and communication skills. Beyond academics, Anthony is dedicated to giving back. Volunteering at Lunch Break in Red Bank, he helps families in need, reflecting the deep-rooted Italian tradition of community support. As he prepares for college and a future in business, Anthony remains committed to his values—hard work, resilience, and making a positive impact. With a strong foundation in culture and character, he’s ready to take on whatever comes next as he studies at the University of California.

John Pallone is a senior at Communications High School in Wall, NJ. He has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout his four years of high school. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society and the National Art Honor Society. John is a featured writer for the Communications High School newspaper, captain of the Long Branch High School varsity debate team, and captain of the Long Branch varsity tennis team. For the past 10 years he has been an alter server at Christ the King Parish in Long Branch. John has worked as a research intern at the Armenian Assembly in Washington, DC, was an assistant scriptwriter for TV Asia in Edison, NJ, and completed a mentorship at Parallel Architectural Group in Long Branch. This past summer he was an open water lifeguard for the Borough of Deal. John will attend the Honors College at Rutgers University in the fall and plans to major in pre-law and international relations.

Layla Morici is a proud Italian-American student whose heritage plays a central role in shaping her identity. Growing up surrounded by rich cultural traditions—from family recipes passed down through generations to the sounds of Sicilian spoken at gatherings—Layla embraces the values of connection, joy, and tradition. A dedicated and high-achieving student, she is recognized for her academic excellence and commitment to her studies. Layla is actively involved in her school community as a member of the Westwood Players and the LBHS Dance Team, where she channels her creativity and passion for performance. Outside of school, she balances two jobs, working at Boot Barn and The Baked Bear, demonstrating a strong work ethic and sense of responsibility. Layla’s cultural pride, academic success, and vibrant personality make her a standout among her peers.

Joey Ilvento is a senior at Shore Regional High School. He is ambitious and a driven individual with a strong academic background, having completed all honors, AP, and IB courses in high school and earned a GPA of 99.5. Joey has acquired leadership and collaboration skills as a varsity soccer team captain, president of the chess club, and team captain of the investment club. He is also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has been on high honor roll throughout all four years of high school. A member of the National Honor Society with pride, he believes in community service and has volunteered widely in community services. His many diverse experiences have shaped his commitment to excellence, leadership, and service.

Alexis O’Connor, is a senior at Colts Neck High School and the Monmouth County Vocational School of Nursing—one of the most rigorous and selective high school nursing programs in New Jersey. Alexis currently maintains a 3.9 GPA while balancing a demanding dual-enrollment schedule. In addition to her core high school academics—comprised of honors and AP courses—she has completed extensive clinicals and specialty rotations at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where she gained hands-on experience in patient care, pharmacology, and nursing fundamentals. These experiences have further strengthened her commitment to pursuing a career as a nurse practitioner with a focus on compassionate, community-centered care.

Outside of the classroom, Alexis is a varsity swimmer and competes year-round in club swimming, which has taught her discipline, perseverance, and time management. She also holds two part-time jobs, working in an infusion suite and teaching swimming lessons after school—all while continuing her dedication to community service.

Since sixth grade, she has volunteered with Clean Ocean Action, where she serves as captain of Beach Sweeps. Alexis has also led fundraising teams for Relay for Life for three consecutive years, and actively supports Lunch Break, helping local families access food and essential items. These roles have deepened her sense of purpose and fueled her desire to make a difference through both healthcare and public health advocacies.

Also receiving a scholarship, but not present, was Colin O’Connor who attends MAST High School.