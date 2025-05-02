GOPAL, DONLON, PETERPAUL: FEDERAL FUNDING CUTS UNDERMINE LAW ENFORCEMENT AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Tinton Falls – State Senator Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth), Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, M.D. (D-Monmouth), and Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq. (D-Monmouth) are speaking out in support of New Jersey law enforcement officers and first responders after the federal government canceled hundreds of public safety grants that support law enforcement, firefighters, and victim services in New Jersey.

The grants, previously issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, provided funding for mental health programs for police officers, hotlines and care for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and community-based violence prevention. The cancellation affects at least 365 programs across the country, many of which were already active and had been approved for funding.

“I am incredibly disappointed by this decision, which pulls support away from the police officers, firefighters, and first responders who work tirelessly to protect our neighborhoods,” said Senator Gopal. “These men and women are the backbone of our communities, showing up every day to save lives, build trust, and keep families safe. They deserve our respect and our support in their mission to save lives, not sudden cuts that make their jobs harder. Our federal representatives need to stand up and speak out on behalf of New Jersey’s first responders and public safety professionals.”

Assemblywoman Donlon, a practicing physician and member of the Assembly Health Committee, emphasized the significant consequences the decision will have on local public safety and wellness.

“For years, our police and fire departments have worked under tight budgets while continuing to serve the public with professionalism and integrity. These grants provided essential funding for officer mental health, victim recovery services, and violence prevention programs that communities rely on every day,” said Assemblywoman Donlon. “Clawing back this support now, with no warning and no plan to replace it, undermines both public safety and public health. It is a short-sighted decision that puts lives at risk.”

The grant cancellations are also expected to severely impact programs that distribute Narcan, the life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses. Many police departments, fire departments, and community organizations rely on federal grants to supply Narcan to first responders and public spaces. Without this funding, fewer officers and emergency personnel will have access to this critical tool, at a time when opioid overdose rates remain dangerously high in New Jersey and across the country. Law enforcement leaders have warned that limiting Narcan availability could directly lead to preventable deaths in the communities they serve.

Assemblywoman Peterpaul, a former Municipal Court Judge and former municipal prosecutor, said New Jersey’s first responders must be supported in addressing the growing threats to vulnerable communities.

“To take away much needed funding that not only supports our first responders but also ensures the well-being of our communities is irresponsible. My nephew is a firefighter and his passion for protecting the safety of others should not be undercut. We must be mindful that law enforcement is a guardrail against all forms of harassment, intimidation and discrimination. It’s important to have law enforcement trained and equipped to respond. ” said Assemblywoman Peterpaul. “These cuts ignore the lived realities of our communities across New Jersey. Whether it’s antisemitism, anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, mental health, racial violence or looking out for our elderly, we need to invest in prevention, response, and recovery. Undermining those efforts puts real lives at risk.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s latest report, New Jersey recorded 719 antisemitic incidents in 2024, the highest per capita rate in the nation. This data only reinforces the need for more support, not less, for local public safety professionals.

Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul also voiced their strong support for the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association (PBA) in their call for action on this issue.

“We fully support the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association in calling for stronger partnerships between law enforcement and all levels of government,” said Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul.

In their statement to NJ.com, the State Police Benevolent Association emphasized, “Law enforcement needs partners at every level of government, and decisions like this — made without warning or input — undermine that partnership. We urge the Department of Justice to reconsider and invite them to engage directly with New Jersey’s law enforcement community. We remain ready to work with anyone who’s serious about protecting lives, regardless of politics.”

Gopal, Donlon, and Peterpaul are calling on federal representatives from New Jersey to advocate for the full restoration of funding and to stand with the state’s law enforcement and first responders.

