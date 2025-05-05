Shore Regional HS inducts nine into Distinguished Hall of Fame

September of 2019 the Shore Regional Alumni Association was incorporated as a non-profit corporation in the State of New Jersey. The mission of the association is to provide charitable contributions for educational programs and materials at the high school.

On Thursday night at the Jumping Brook Country Club in Neptune Township, the Shore Regional Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame welcomed nine new members for their contributions to the community.

Russ Scalzo – Class of 1967

New a well-known Christian novelist and musician, Russ started his career in music as a member of “The Hallmarks” a popular band at the Jersey Shore in the 1960s and 1970s. At 17 years of age, he wrote “Soul Shakin’ Psychedelic Sally” which debuted on American Bandstand.

Russ later signed a record contract with Mercury Records, a future in the music industry seemed bright but his fortunes dramatically changed when his mentor and record producer tragically passed away in 1970. By that time, he had written 12 songs for an album which remained unproduced for decades.

Following a religious conversion experience, Russ went from performing in bands and nightclubs in the early 1970s to playing churches and touring with his Christian band, “Saved by Grace.” His song writing skills resulted in his six original scores for musicals.

Within his church, Russ has held several leadership positions and is the co-founder of Lighthouse State Productions, a non-profit Christian company. He has also co-authored the book series entitled “End of Times” which addressed the essence of our lives now and into the future. Many personal experiences inspired his new book series, “Hidden Think.” He also has a weekly podcast which plays on iHeart Radio and iTunes.

Wayne Jesel – Class of 1968

Wayne has made his mark as a pioneer in engineering and technology in one of the fastest paced careers. His company is an industry leader in developing and making high performance automotive parts used in such famous races at the 24 Hours of LeMans, Daytona 500 as well as many NASCAR and NHRA drag racing teams.

He got his start by drag racing in high school which he continued until 1977. In fact, the day he graduated from Shore back in 1968, he didn’t have much time to celebrate as he had a race that night in Englishtown, which he won.

From 1968 to 1977, Wayne with the help of his late brother, Dan, won 25 class and national championships while setting multiple national records. He and his brother became business partners in the mid-1990s and through Jesel Valve Train Innovation, provided components to all forms of motorsports.

Nothing seemed to slow them down, as they set 28 current land speed records and in 2024 they won the Southern California Timing Association Points Championships. Wayne was inducted into the NHRA Lifetime Hall of Fame for drag racing and the Dry Lakes Hall of Fame for Land Speed, going over 230 mph.

Cora Amburn-Lijek – Class of 1972

Cora and her husband, Mark were working as staffers at the United States Embassy in Tehran in 1979. That is when radical Iranian students stormed the compound and took more than 50 Americans as hostages, which lasted 444 days.

However, Cora and her husband, along with four other staffers, snuck out the back of the embassy. They were hidden by members of the Canadian Embassy. A very unique rescue plan was created by the CIA, where they formed a fake production company who were planning on filming a science fiction movie in Tehran.

Using a fake Irish passport, CIA agent Tony Mendez flew into Tehran on January 25, 1980. With him he had six passports code named “Argo Six. It identified the six American who were hiding as part of the Canadian film company.

Under the CIA ruse, Cora was a scriptwriter and her husband was a transportation coordinator. They had to learn the roles and adapt their appearances. Cora was afraid that some of the Iranians would recognize her, as her position at the embassy was dealing with students.

Despite tense moments when they were departing Tehran, the plan worked. All safely flew out as Canadians on a Swiss Air flight bound for Zurich. The story was so amazing, Ben Affleck turned it into the movie “Argo” which grossed over $232 million and won three Academy Awards in 2012.

Walter J. O’Neill, Jr. – Class of 1977

Walter has experienced great success in several disciplines since his graduation 48 years ago. He is a renowned karate master holding a 7th degree in Shotokan, 6th degree in Jujitsu and 5th degree in Isshinryu. As a competitor, he was a heavyweight fighter, winning five National Championships and the coveted All-American Award five times. He was a member of the U.S.A. National Karate Team and competed worldwide.

After his competitive years, he became head coach of Team USA and in 1991 took the largest USA junior national team to Hungry for the Mikulas Cup, which the USA dominated. In 1992 he coached USA women to third place at the 3rd Annual Fukuoka World Cup Karate Championship for Women in Japan. In 1993, he coached Team USA to first place at the Koei-Kan Greek Invitational, and a year later took the junior and adult teams to Venezuela where they dominated all the countries.

When his coaching career ended, he went into the world of karate politics and organizational leadership. He was NJ State President for 15 years and the USA National Karate Vice-President for 11 years. In 1995, he was part of a small group of karate leaders that petitioned the US Congress to get karate into the United States Olympic Committee so karate could participate in the Pan American Games in Argentina, the first step towards Olympic recognition. His efforts and dedication earned his National Man of the Year for USA Karate in 1995 and he was recognized by President Bill Clinton. He was inducted into the USA National Karate Hall of Fame in 2015 as an athlete, coach and administrator. In 2019, he was given the US Olympic Karate Pioneer Award in the Karate Hall of Fame.

Walter also had a career in law enforcement and was one of the original members of the Monmouth County Special Reaction Team (SRT) which is now more commonly known as SWAT.He also was inducted into the Police Self-Defense Institute Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Walter holds a Master from Texas A&M Engineering and from LSU Center for Biomedical Research Counter Terrorist Education and Biological Incidents. Currently, he has been working for the Long Branch Board of Education as the School Safety Specialist and Security Manager. He is also a reporter and photographer for The Link News, which is owned by his wife Patty Booth-O’Neill.

Kathy Perri – Class of 1978

Kathy is a pioneer as she was the youngest and only female athletic director at the time of her appointment at Georgian Court College in 1984. She attributes her early hire at the college as setting the foundation and path to many accomplishments, honors and a lifetime of friendships with numerous players and colleagues.

Forever grateful to Georgian Court College for affording her the opportunity, she feels her success at Georgian Court became the building block for her future career. Once she moved on from GCC, she was appointed Athletic Director at Morristown High School. Her success at that school over her career was rewarded with her induction into their Hall of Fame last year.

Some of her achievements include designation as Women’s Administrator of the Year, the founding of a new center for her collegiate conference, winning numerous softball championships and having her players obtain a 95% graduation rate.

Brian O’Brien – Class of 1983

The extraordinary achievements and contributions to the arts and his community have earned Brian O’Brien a place in the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. With a remarkable 26-year career on Broadway, Brian has performed in iconic shows like Chicago, Promises, Beauty and the Beast, Annie Get Your Gun, and Steel Pier. He also was on the first national tour of Spamalot. Brian has shared the stage with Broadway legends such as Chita Rivera, Patti Lupone and Kristin Chenoweth, which is a testament to his talent and respected positions in the industry.

His versatility as an actor has also landed him roles on famous TV shows; Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and the FBI: Most Wanted. Beyond his professional achievements, Brian remains deeply committed to philanthropy, particularly through Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. His work on the Grants Committees has helped provide essential health care and support to underserved communities nationwide, including the Phyllis Newman Women’s Health Initiative. As an arts educator, Brian has taught for organizations like the Shubert Organization and Broadway.com and serves on the Board of Directors at the Asbury Park Theater Company, influencing countless students locally and nationally.

Brian’s roots and accomplishments at Shore Regional are equally inspiring. His journey began with a spontaneous audition for My Fair Lady, igniting his lifelong passion for theater. He held leading roles in Shore Players’ productions, gained confidence and foundational skills, and developed as a leader, serving as SGA President and Class Vice President.

His dedication to the school’s legacy is evident in his frequent return visits, where he supports and encourages current students.

Dr. David LaPorta – Class of 1988

His name and reputation is well known in the area. Dr. LaPorta has been in the medical practice for 32 years. He is nationally known as one of the best podiatrist, but his also respected as a great giving person.

Dr. LaPorta currently serves as Section Chairman of Podiatric Surgery at Monmouth Medical Center as well as Director of the Wound Treatment Center at the hospital located in the City of Long Branch.

Recently, Dr. LaPorta was voted as a Monmouth County “Top Doc” by his medical peers. He has lectured nationally on diabetic foot wounds and has published many professional journals and textbooks. Dr. LaPorta has also shown his skill as a surgeon and his exceptional expertise in diagnosing, treatment and his vast knowledge of foot and ankle issues and is Board Certified and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Over his career, Dr. LaPorta has held positions as an Assistant Professor of Foot and Ankle Surgery and Director of Residency Education at the Cleveland Foot and Ankle Center and Mount Sinai Hospital in Ohio.

Michael Gleason – Class of 2003

Growing up on the Jersey Shore with the beautiful Atlantic Ocean was a calling for Michael. During his years at Shore Regional he showed his athletic ability as a three-year soccer player, but it was immediately after graduation where his true passion and athleticism flourished.

At the young age of 17, Michael became a professional surfer. To become a professional surfer takes years of hitting the waters and riding as many waves as you could possible accomplish. This sport requires athletes to start young, and chances of becoming a professional slim.

However, if you are from the Jersey Shore, you know the name Gleason. It is synonymous with the oceanfront; lifeguards and surfing. Michael quickly became a surfing legend. He won the Jersey Shore Grudge Match as the number one surfer in the state while New Jersey named him Surfer of the Year in 2015.

As a professional, Michael traveled the world competing in more than 20 countries. He earned an international reputation as one of the best surfers in the United States and the world. The North Shore of Hawaii is known for its massive waves, which average 20-30 feet, and Michael spends 1-2 months every year riding those monsters.

Michael stated that the biggest wave he rode was at least 50 feet high while surfing in the Banzai Pipeline, one of the most famous and dangerous surfing spots in the world. And Michael continues to show his abilities every year at the Sea Hear Now Festival in Asbury Park, as tens of thousands of concertgoers watch in amazement as he rides the waves.

His professional days might be over, but Michael is still heaving involved in the sport and the community. He is co-founder of TAK Waterman Surf and Tackle Shop in Long Branch. Michael has earned the respect as one of the best known surfers from New Jersey.

Alexis (Lex) Tucci – Honorary

Although not a graduate of Shore Regional High School, Lex has many years of exemplary service to the school as attorney to the Board of Education. Those many years of working for the staff, students, and community has earned Lex a place in the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

Lex has engaged in a lifetime of charitable endeavors. He is co-founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees from the Ronald McDonald House. Lex is also a trustee and secretary of the Monmouth Health Care Foundation for Monmouth Medical Center. He is also a trustee of Brookdale Community College.

Over the years, he has served as a mentor to students of the Long Branch Public School system. He is a member of the Shore Regional Quarterback and Booster Club. Lex is not only a very good attorney; he is also a coach. In his hometown of West Long Branch, Lex coached baseball, soccer, basketball and football.

The New Jersey Region of National Conferences for Community and Justice presented and honored Lex as Humanitarian of the Year. Personally, Lex is married to Janet Woolley-Tucci, current Mayor of West Long Branch. The couple have three children and four grandchildren.