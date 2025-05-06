Amerigo Vespucci Society Honors Deceased Members at Annual Memorial Mass

By Roberto Ferragina M.A., M.A.S.



The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch, New Jersey, held its annual memorial service this past Sunday, May 5, at Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish, an Italian parish within the Diocese of Trenton. The solemn event, a tradition spanning decades, honors the deceased members of the historic fraternal organization.

The Catholic Mass was celebrated in Italian, reflecting the Society’s deep roots in Italian culture and faith. Following the liturgy, members and their families gathered at the AVS headquarters on Willow Avenue for a memorial breakfast, where approximately fifty individuals came together to remember and pay tribute to those who have passed.

Among those in attendance were several prominent AVS members, including New Jersey Superior Court Judge Albert Rescinio, Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, and Ocean Township Councilman Rob Acerra. “As we celebrate 150 years from our founding in 1875, we always remember the sacrifices and contributions of our deceased members,” said AVS President Joseph Mossa during the event.

One of the Society’s longest-serving members, 88-year-old Salvatore Ferragina—a native of Calabria, Italy—shared his reflections. “At eighty-eight years old, I am honored to be a part of a group that celebrates heritage, history, and being Italian. It is special to attend a Mass said in Italian where I can pray for the souls of deceased AVS members, individuals who I remember fondly as wonderful and dear friends,” Ferragina said.

The Amerigo Vespucci Society was originally founded in 1875 as a mutual aid society during a time when Italian immigrants faced intense discrimination and social exclusion. Over the decades, AVS has evolved but remained true to its mission of brotherhood, support, and cultural pride.

Now recognized as a 501(c)(3) organization, the AVS continues its work through charitable initiatives, scholarships, and advocacy. The group actively combats negative stereotypes of Italian Americans and works to foster a broader appreciation for Italian culture, history, and contributions to society. In addition to its local activities, the AVS joins national efforts to promote Italophilia and challenge ongoing anti-Italianism in the media and public discourse.

As it commemorates 150 years since its founding, the Amerigo Vespucci Society remains a steadfast symbol of Italian-American resilience, pride, and unity.