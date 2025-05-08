Falcons avenge loss to Devils with 11-3 win

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr. Photos by SportshotsWLB.com

Monmouth Regional High School varsity baseball team hosted the Blue Devils of Shore Regional on Saturday, May 3, in the semifinals of the Ted Jarmusz Monmouth County Tournament. It was the third time since April 22, that these teams have faced off and with the 11-3 victory, it was the first win against Shore for the Falcons.

The first meeting on April 22 was at Shore Regional who won 5-4. Two days later, Monmouth Regional hosted the game and lost 11-3. The third match-up was in the tournament named after longtime head coach of the Falcons, Ted Jarmusz, who retired from the school several years ago.

Shore opened the game scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Monmouth Regional plated one in the bottom of the first. Shore was held scoreless until the top of the fifth inning when they added one run, their last of the game.

Monmouth Regional added four in the bottom of the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth inning. With the win, the Falcons improved to 9-8 overall and are 5-6 in the B North division of the Shore Conference.

Getting the win on the mound was senior Collin Denton. He is the Falcons ace and pitched the entire game throwing 112 pitches. He struck out nine, allowed six hits and three runs. At the plate, he had four at bats getting three hits, with four RBI and two doubles.

Also having a big game for Monmouth Regional was Will Theobald, senior, who had five at bats with three hits; two singles and a triple. He also scored three times. Bobby Davidson, another senior, had three hits as well, with four RBIs. Davidson also smacked two doubles in the victory.

Shore Regional used three pitchers in the game. Getting the loss was Ryan Barham, who worked four innings throwing 94 pitches. He struck out six but allowed 10 hits. Rory Burkhardt worked one inning throwing 32 pitches striking out two and allowing one hit. Also getting one inning was Luca Delonardo, who threw 19 times striking out one.

Both teams are 5-6 in the division. Leading the B North is Colts Neck at 7-2, they are followed in order by Rumson-Fair Haven 7-4, Howell 6-5, Ocean Township 4-4, Shore 5-6, Monmouth Regional 5-6, and Matawan at 2-9.