Op-Ed – Standing Against Federal Cuts to Law Enforcement, EMS, Crime Victims

By Vin Gopal

The federal government’s decision to cancel hundreds of public safety grants that support law enforcement, firefighters, and victim services places all of us in danger.

Previously issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, these grants provided funding for mental health programs for police officers, hotlines and care for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and community-based violence prevention. The Trump administration’s grant cancellations affect at least 365 programs across the country, many of which were already active and had been approved for funding.

Police officers, firefighters, and first responders work tirelessly to protect our neighborhoods. They are the backbone of our communities. They show up every day to save lives, build trust, and keep families safe. They deserve our respect and our support.

Our federal representatives need to stand up and speak out on behalf of New Jersey’s first responders and public safety professionals.

Clawing back this support now, with no warning and no plan to replace it, undermines both public safety and public health. It is a short-sighted decision that puts our lives at risk. Take the impact of canceling to programs that distribute Narcan, the life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

By more widely distributing Narcan to police and first responders, New Jersey has begun to stem the years-long increase in overdose deaths. Law enforcement leaders have warned that limiting Narcan availability now could directly lead to preventable deaths in the communities they serve. Undermining those efforts puts real lives at risk.

We have introduced legislation to permit individuals to establish voluntary nonopioid directives, to allow any person or entity to distribute opioid antidotes, and to establish the position of Statewide Opioid Antidote Coordinator.

We have also sponsored legislation to support police that has changed laws in New Jersey, such as upgrading penalties for assaulting law enforcement officers. We have introduced numerous bills to crack down on car thefts and home invasions that thieves commit to steal cars. The bills target a range of criminal activities, including auto theft networks, the use of juveniles by ringleaders, and the use of so-called “master keys” to steal vehicles.

So, it is extremely disappointing to see the Trump administration trying to take away much needed funding that not only supports our police and first responders but also ensures the well-being of our communities. This irresponsible move attacks law enforcement, which is also a guardrail against all forms of harassment, intimidation and discrimination. These cuts ignore the lived realities of our communities across the state. It’s important to have law enforcement trained and equipped to respond. Whether it’s antisemitism, anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment, mental health, racial violence or looking out for our elderly, we need to invest in prevention, response, and recovery. Undermining those efforts puts our lives at risk.

That’s why we fully support the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association in calling for stronger partnerships between law enforcement and all levels of government. In a statement to NJ.com, the State Police Benevolent Association emphasized that law enforcement needs partners at every level of government. Decisions like the ones being made in Washington without warning or input undermine that partnership.

We stand with the state police in calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to reconsider cancelling grants and invite them to engage directly with New Jersey’s law enforcement community.

We urge our representatives in Washington to stand up the administration’s grant cuts, and we remain ready to work with anyone who is serious about protecting lives, regardless of politics.