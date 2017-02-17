Dinner benefits veterans charities

By Walter O’Neill

Long Branch — The Strength and Honor Motorcycle Club of New Jersey, consisting of law enforcement, fire and corrections officers, held a pre-Valentine’s Day Dinner at the Long Branch Elks Club on Saturday, February 11.

Gary Watson, a police officer from Red Bank, is the chapter president.

“We hold two fundraisers a year, this dinner and a Poker Run in the summer.

The money raised from these two events is then donated to a charity that handles issues that Veterans face,” said Watson.

The club members get together and research the various charities and then vote on which one to send the funds.

They made over $1,500 on the all you can eat pasta night at the Elks