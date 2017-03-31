Annual Business Awards Dinner most successful to date

By Lisa George

Photos by Andrea Phox

and The LINK News

The Board of Directors would again like to congratulate Patty O’Neill from the Link News and John F. Kiely Jr. & John M. Kiely from the Kiely Family of Companies as this year’s recipients of the Louis G. Libutti Award. We are happy to announce that this year’s 83rd Annual Business Awards Dinner was our most successful to date.

The Chamber would like to thank all who attended for their continued support, and especially our sponsors without whom this event would not be possible. Our generous sponsors for this year’s dinner were: Monmouth Medical Center, Ansell, Grimm & Aaron, Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla, P.C., Ocean Place Resort & Spa, 1st Constitution Bank,

Kearny Bank, Ronstan Paper & Packaging, Investors Bank, Jersey Central Power & Light and Littler.

We were happy to welcome old & new friends to help us celebrate and recognize the great things that are happening within the City of Long Branch.

I would also like to thank our Chamber Director, Nancy Kleiberg for organizing this huge event for the past 29 years!

* * *

The Chamber, along with Seashore Day Camp would like to announce that we again will be having the West End Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 9 at 11 a.m. in West End Park.

Easter at the Pier will take place on Saturday, April 15th from 1-3pm in Pier Village.

We host a morning networking event on the first Wednesday of every month called The Breakfast Club. This month we welcome our Speaker/Sponsor Cindy Newman fromMorgan Stanley, come join us on April 5 at Amy’s Omelette House from 8-9 a.m.

Our evening networking this month will be hosted by Shore House which is an organization that helps people living with mental illness to regain their lives through education, employment and socialization. This event will take place on April 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 at 279 Broadway Suite 400, Long Branch.

This year’s Oceanfest at Long Branch will be held on Tuesday, July 4 on the Oceanfront Promenade. We are pleased to announce that this year’s Fireworks Display will be bigger and better than ever, and there will be plenty of food, shopping and entertainment for the whole family.

There is no other place to be on the Fourth of July than the City of Long Branch.

