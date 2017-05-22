Ocean Community Pool Opens May 27

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – The Ocean Community Pool, 615 West Park Ave., will open for the season on Saturday, May 27. Municipal pool complex features 3 pools, picnic areas and more.

The municipal pool complex features three pools – a large main pool with separate lap area, a dive pool and an infant/toddler pool – shaded picnic areas, a snack bar and basketball and sand volleyball courts, all in a beautiful park setting. A variety of supervised activities are offered daily for children, including arts & crafts, story time and active games. Swim lessons for youth and adults are available.

The facility will be open on weekends and limited hours through June 21. Summer hours will begin on June 22, when the facility will be open daily through September 4.

Individual and family memberships may be purchased at the pool complex, the Department of Human Services office, 601 Deal Road, or online at oceantwp.org. A variety of memberships are available including evening memberships, and there are discounted senior rates for adults age 62 and older. Township residents may purchase daily passes for themselves and their guests.

For more information, please call 732-531-2600 or visit oceantwp.org.