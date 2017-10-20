Suspect wanted in Long Branch attempted murder apprehended

Yesterday, after a 10-day manhunt, officers from the US Marshals Service and Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office arrested fugitive Donovan L. Wesley, 25 of Brick Township. Wesley, who was apprehended in Asbury Park, had been wanted for charges including Attempted Murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Long Branch, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

On Sunday, October 8, 2017 at approximately 1:50 a.m. the Long Branch Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting inside a West Columbus Place residence in the city.

The victim, a 30-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

As a result of a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Long Branch Police Department, Wesley was charged with first degree Attempted Murder, second degree Armed Burglary, first degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and second degree Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call Detective Adam Hess, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Detective Todd Coleman at 732-222-1000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. ; Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.