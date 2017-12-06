Church of the Presidents Museum community event and lighting

Long Branch — The Church of the Presidents Museum is celebrating the season and invites the public to join them on Saturday, December 9 for a day of free family fun at a special community event.

The event, which features music, a petting zoo, a chance to see an important part of American history, and more, takes place from 2:30-4:30pm, at the Church of the Presidents, 1260 Ocean Avenue..

Chat with the Museum’s Board of Trustees and get a rare glimpse inside the historic museum.

Enjoy holiday music, with performances from the Long Branch High School band, under the direction of Robert Clark, and the Long Branch Dance Team, under the direction of Meagan Ruland.

Make a donation and ring the church bell in honor of the Presidents who visited Long Branch.

Share cider, hot chocolate and treats and talk with various community groups and learn about volunteer opportunities.

Board President Jim Foley will give a brief presentation of the Museum’s history as a church, which is the only location, outside of Washington, DC, where seven different US presidents attended worship services, and provide an overview of the Association’s current progress toward restoring the building as a museum and community cultural center.

The Museum will be lit with festive lights at the close of the event, after a community sing-along of holiday favorites. The petting zoo is sponsored by a generous donation from the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home.

Please visit the website for more information about the Museum and the “seven Presidents” of Long Branch, at www.churchofthepresidents.org.

Call Lisa Kelly at 732-222-3900, Ext. 2350 for more information about this event.