Meeting Long Branch Chamber members, new and old

The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce held their annual gathering at the Ocean Place last week to introduce newly elected and current board members.

L-r, are Patty Booth O’Neill, The LINK News & Chamber Vice President, Nicole Gilford of Pier Village, Scott Poyner, Heritage House, Jevan James, New Frontier Valet, Kevin Guilford of Burke & Manna, Paul Dement of Monmouth University, Councilman Michael Sirianni, Darrell Wordelmann, Rooney’s, Mary O’Malley-Joyce of Heritage House, Ed Johnson, Brookdale Community College, Debrah Bowler, Servpro, Jeff Nadell, New Jersey Transit, Gary Katz, Sip’s Paint & Ace Hardware, Barbara Hoffman Gaffey, Hoffman Funeral Home, Chamber President Aaron Levine, LG Insurance, Todd Katz, Remax Synergy, Sue West Family Pharmacy, Lisa Borghese, 1ST Constitution Bank, Sutah Ann Robins, O’Brien Realtors, Howard Steel, Stelair Design. Sue Collins, Ronald McDonald House, Jacob Jones, City of Long Branch, Nancy Kleiberg, Chamber Executive Director and Assistant Director: Denise Duvelsdorf.