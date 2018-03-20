Long Branch Library news Drop jeans off for H.E.R.O.S.; Social Security workshop

Long Branch — Gently-used jeans will be collected at the Library 328 Broadway, through the month of March, on behalf of Long Branch H.E.R.O.S, for free donation to those in need.

The H.E.R.O.S, a youth service group founded by Long Branch High School junior Juliana Crespo, will donate the jeans to Lunch Break in Red Bank, where they will be distributed.

The Long Branch H.E.R.O.S.is a new service group that aims to get teens involved in giving back to the community. They volunteer for service projects around the county and have more than 30 members from several different Monmouth County towns.

For more information, please email the Long Branch H.E.R.O.S. at jclbheros@gmail.com.

Learn about Social Security

filing strategies

Baby boomers are preparing for retirement in record numbers and the number one question they have is “when is the best time for me to apply for my benefits?” Social Security is far more complicated than most people realize and it’s critical to understand your benefits before applying.

The choices made in claiming your benefits can mean a difference of thousands of dollars in retirement income.

To help demystify and better understand the Social Security system, an educational workshop on social security filing strategies is scheduled for March 24 at 11 a.m. at the Long Branch Free Public Library, where a financial services professional, will help guide you and answer questions on these topics:

• Will Social Security be there for me?

• How much can I expect to receive?

• When should I apply for Social Security?

• How can I maximize my benefits?

• Will Social Security be enough to live on in retirement?

Using real life examples and case studies, this free program provides an opportunity to learn how to maximize benefits and effectively plan for a comfortable retirement and will cover everything you need to know, including how to estimate and apply for benefits, factors to consider before applying, spousal benefits and rules for survivors and divorcees, and how to minimize taxes.

This program is presented by Retirement Income Solutions and will answer your questions. It is critical to understand Social Security rules and changes for next year before applying for your benefits.

For more information, please call Lisa Kelly at 732-222-3900, Ext. 2350. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is requested but not required; walk-ins are welcome to attend.

Fort Monmouth and history

Please join the Long Branch Historical Association at the Library when Melissa Ziobro, Specialist Professor of Public History at Monmouth University, will present the rich history of Fort Monmouth and the Signal Corps, starting with World War I and the significant advances made there in field communications and technology, in a program, “Fort Monmouth, the Signal Corps and World War I” on Wed., March 28 at 7 p.m.

Fort Monmouth was the site of some of the most significant communications and electronics breakthroughs in military history.

From its inception during WWI through its closure in 2011, the Fort’s soldiers and civilians, with the support of the local communities, worked tirelessly to develop technologies and field equipment to protect US forces and enable their victories.

During WWI, the Army charged the base’s trained Signal Corps soldiers with the task of establishing communications on the front lines of Europe. At the same time, those back on post in NJ were making significant strides in the areas of aviation, combat photography, pigeon training, meteorology and radio intelligence. Professor Ziobro will take the audience through those years with a very interesting presentation of the history of Fort Monmouth and its pivotal role in defending our nation.

Ziobro served as a command historian at the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command at Fort Monmouth from 2004-2011, and is currently the Specialist Professor of Public History at Monmouth University.

This program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.